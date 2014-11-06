BY SCOTT STIFFLER | Through podcasts, social media, LinkedIn discussion groups and networking events, Pen Parentis offers resources to help writers stay prolific once they’ve procreated — with an emphasis on excelling at both authorship and parenting, without succumbing to either labor of love.

The November installment of their monthly Literary Salon goes even further down the cocktail-friendly, 21+ rabbit hole than usual, by presenting authors known for their unabashed takes on blush-worthy topics. Sex, drugs, violence and the ugly realities of modern-day notoriety are in the spotlight — through individual readings and a group roundtable, during which four working writers will discuss the unique position they find themselves in when sitting down to bang out a sex scene that their kids might one day read.

“Risqué Words” features Paula Bomer (“Inside Madeline”), Vica Miller (“Inga’s Zigzags”), Jonathan Papernick (“The Ascent of Eli”) and Amy Sohn (“Prospect Park West”). Staff from The Park Slope Community Bookstore will be on hand, to sell these and other works from the authors.

On Tues., Dec. 9, Pen Parentis closes season #12 with its annual Holiday Mingle — featuring Marie Myung-Ok Lee, Yona Zeldis McDonough, Bushra Rehman, and Raina Wallens. On Jan. 13, the annual Poetry Night features readings from Sarah Gutowski, Adam Penna, Diana Whitney and others.

The “Risqué Words” Pen Parentis Literary Salon is a free, 21+ event. Tues., Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. In the lobby of the Andaz Wall Street hotel (75 Wall St. Enter on Water or Pearl Sts.). Happy Hour specials on beer on wine. RSVP recommended, via penparentis.org/calendar. For questions: info@penparentis.org.