that family has trashed that building and been a barrier to completing the plan for the residents to own what they have worked so hard for years to obtain. i do not understand why UHAB allows them any authority
This article purports to be about an attempted rape, but in its substance is little more than an unsubstantiated attack on the Dawson family. It's an affront not only to them, but to all victims of sexual violence.
I have lived on the same block as the Dawson’s for 27 years. I have known Rosario Dawson since she was a little girl and she was always a really sweet kid and because her cousin has committed a crime it has nothing to do with her
Rosario’s mom, has always been a good and caring person. During hurricane Sandy Isabel made large bowls of food for the neighbors, if someone asks her for help she is always there.
As for Annie Wilson she is known throughout the neighborhood as a trouble maker and a gossip.
As for the rapist we are all relieved he has been caught. I want to take this chance to
Tell young women ( as well as us older women) to not walk around with headphones or iPhones stuck to our ears If you have to be out at very late hours Always have SOBER company, people you know and trust. Also know that predators wait for women alone coming out of bars and clubs or getting off a subway. ALWAYS have your keys ready way before you get to your door and if you can get some pepper spray don’t be afraid to use it! I in no way blame the vi
Victims. Rapist will attack any age group at any time no matter how you dress or what you look like. Always be ready to defend yourself if need be.
I totally agree with Amanda and Avalina.
This article should be based on the attempted rape and not the Dawsons.
Shame on the villager to take the word of a gossiper with no proof of her accusations. This woman Annie Wilson who obviously has it out for this amazing family using this as a vindictive way to get at them is disgusting!!! Her actions are very clear in reading this article!
Sociopath? Yes we got your number Ms. Wilson! Attention getting idiot!!!
It’s sad that this article went from what it was supposedly about to something completely off topic…!
A horrible thing was done to a woman and all this writer can focus on is hearsay and conjecture about some buildings in fighting…
This is an atrocity –
Amanda Davila said it best:
This article purports to be about an attempted rape, but in its substance is little more than an unsubstantiated attack on the Dawson family. It’s an affront not only to them, but to all victims of sexual violence!!!
How could any reputable publication run this story. This woman Annie Wilson is obviously jealous of the Dawson family probably because she is a complete failure who is jealous looking for her 15 minutes of fame. This article is also a misleading piece of trash. Why even bring up the building. Why bring up the Dawsons. This it’s supposed to be about an unfortunate incident. This rag of a publication decided to turn it into an attack on wonderful people who are trying to do what they can to make things happen. The tenants should find a way to get Wilson out of that building.
Lincoln Anderson made the link between the crime issue in this story to the building on 13 street because Juan Scott lived in this infamous building. Juan Scott has alledgedly attacked and attempted to rape several women recently in the neighbood and for this he is now in jail waiting for a trial. 544 E13 St was supposed to be completed as an HDFC for low income people years ago and UHAB has been unable to complete the task. Aggressive and unfounded hate comments posted about Annie Wilson are innapropriate responses to this article.
If it was so bad why has Annie Wilson never tried to leave? Isabel is an upstanding member of the community. Shame on you Annie Wilson. Meglomaniac.
I don't understand I came here looking to read about Juan and his attempted rape and if he got caught, and my answer was half answer the rest of the article is on the Dawson and why does the headline say Rosario's cousin when that man came into the neighborhood a few years ago, they really didn't know each other.. POOR REPORTING! I totally agree with Kenyacagle.. The headline should read " 13th Street Rapist caught"
Isabel and her fam have been thugging in that building for years, turfing people out, etc. You can't blame Isabel (or Rosario) for what this Juan guy is alleged to have done, and doesn't sound like he lived there all that long. But still, the Dawson fam aint all sweetness and pie.
This is so unreal I’ve know juan since I’m little I actually dated him when I was 13 and I an surprised and at then Again I’m not cause when I was with him he was like that very controlive and very insecure about him self.I was abused by him several times black eyes bloddy nose him pushing me around but I always stayed cause he said he’d never do it again such idiot I was I feel so sorry for who ever he did this to and sorry for his family I met his dad I met Rosario Dawson n her family they are such nice people and shouldn’t be looked at in any way because this sick guy he needs help he has issues
Letter to Evillager.
The bane of our building is Annie, not Juan. Juan was always polite, quiet, respectful, and responsible. He held regular hours jobs, and was never late to them. We knew he had some issues, and it sickens me to no end to the depths that they have gotten, but we’ll take a thousand of him for a thousand years over one of Annie for one year, — let alone 30.
The only reason why Annie is still alive today is because hell puked her back up.
And you Mr Anderson want to remain friends with her, and take her side of the story over ours!?!
Shame on you!
I guess I could print whatever I wanted too if I gave away my newspaper for free!
Learn some responsibility!!
Richard Klemann
544 E13 Homesteaders Assc. President.
This building is the scab of 13th street. Everyone else in the neighborhood is completely disgusted with all the tenants. Everyone else who lives on the block are pretty much hard working professionals. Its no shock that Juan Scott was one of the tenants of this building.
petty in-fighting, and profiteering, what a shame this is what the dream of affordable housing has become
I have something to share about the after bith that was puked from hell. Annie Williams who’s real name is Annie marquet real reason for attacking the Dawson’s Is because she is a free loading bum who has not paid rent in over thirty years. Also warehousing the 6 flr. while living in the 5th flr. in a nice apt. She hates the Dawson’s because they believe everyone should help to maintain this building and put in there part. If the Dawson’s were to leave, that building would be taken away from the tenants Asap or some rich company who would turn it into high market rate Apts or condos The Dawson’s, have used funds to help that building up to code. But people like Annie want a free ride. Everyone knows the nasty neighbor who is in everyone’s business has an opinion about everything and does nothing to contribute. That thing should be immediately evicted for endangering the welfare of others in that building and Community by sharing the Dawson’s address any time she can to bring attention to herself. She’s a wicked old woman with underhanded moves. Karma is a bitch! Mr.Anderson in this country we are against bullying and allowing your story to bully the Dawson’s Is unprofessional. And as far as Corrine how dare you! That building also has professional’s living there probably older than your underwear.
That is not a good sign for our community. The rate of rapes is increasing day by day. We need to take some steps to tackle this problem. Thanks
$700/month for a nice neighborly rapist to live in a storage space of a condemned building witch war. And how you twisted creatures want us to believe that your new age monkey living is better than serving a god who is a bit of a prick.
thanks,
aka I want some hot water too!