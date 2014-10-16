- Home
Please stop lionizing Linda Twigg. She did horrible things!
I was pleased to communicate with her in her last year by email. We got together because we both knew Bill Heine back in the 60's.
As bad as Ms. Twigg's may or may not have been, when Twigg needed security she hired Ms. Ardolino, who brought safety, reasonableness and humor to the situation–protecting Linda from Linda.
Anne was as sweet as her life was tough. From the day I met her in 1997 she treated me as if she'd known me her entire life. Funny, kind, eccentric and generous she is a bastion of New York memories as it once was.
Aw shit Anne is gone. Lovely wonderful Anne. I will miss her very much. Dax aka audaxrex
what a memorable woman and individual who never doubted who or what she was…..She had a lot to offer and did so very openly candid
Anne was the wife of my late brother, Salvatore Lombardo. She was the only sister-in-law I ever had. I am very saddened at her passing, too late for me to find her in NYC. Aside from her latter days as a poet, she had a voice that was would knock your socks off ! I remember her singing "They Called The Wind Moriah" back in the 60's. I have never met Stephanie (her and my brother Sal's daughter), but want to find her and to know her. If anyone can help me locate her, please let me know.
Thanks !
Rosemarie (Lombardo) Bigbie. (See my FB to contact me.)
PS: I am 77 yrs old, so hurry :)
webpage from 2003
Anne Lombardo Ardolino, LlVE! at the Homeless Poets Cafe http://www.ipoet.com/archive/beat/ardolino/anne.html
Rest in peace my dear friend. Rhoda