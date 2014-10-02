- Home
But we still do not know who murdered Armondo Perez.
the balls of that guy walking into c-squat !!! like hey evil vulture idiot, these are the people whose community building you stole right out from under them in some shady deal with the city that probably wasn't legal in the first place.. fraudulent pig paying off the DOB… I hope he gets all the bad karma he deserves! keep your greasy claws away from alphabet city where socio-political activism is ALIVE and WELL!!!
He bought the building, as the Charas folks should have, and then we wouldn't be in this mess.
The Charas folks came up with an offer to buy the building, but the city didn't accept it. This was during the Giuliani era, where he was selling off community gardens and city-claimed vacant buildings to raise money, an action that also had the effect of serving his political base (developers) and hurting those who did not vote for him (low-income, inner city residents and activists).
Now the neighborhood is so expensive a youth arts community center that served lo-income children has shut down because there are no more low-income children in the neighborhood. This is not because the residents got more money, but because poor people were forced to move out.