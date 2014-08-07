- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Thanks to Terrri Cude and Sylvia Rackow and the
others who have consistently lobbied for the return of the M-5
We Access A Ride victims thank you
Bless you Terri for your always being there when we need you. We DEMAND that the MTA restore our busses and give us the service that we need in our downtown communities.
Sylvia Rackow
M5-M6 Bus Committee
Since the M1, M5 and M6 still run, why would it be a problem or too expensive to reinstate at least one, and preferably all, of these buses to their former routes? The dearth of bus service below 14th Street to Lower Manhattan seems strange and a broken connection in transportation service. Also, there is a problem with lack of east/west transportation which could be remedied with resuming the M5 bus on Houston. Not everyone, such as the elderly, disabled and families with small children, can walk 8 – 14 blocks to catch a bus.
I hope the MTA and our elected officials will take the community's concerns and pleas to heart and push to provide more equitable transportation coverage for Lower Manhattan.
Give us back our buses! I am so sick of seeing endless fleets of TOUR BUSES and nary an MTA in sight. Not ok!!!
In Manhattan these days, Tourists are more important than residents.
The M5 bus is so important to so many people. It's about time the MTA starts doing something for our growing senior population. Thanks for being there for our community Terri Cude. Since my knees are hurting a little more every year, they thank you also. Terri, you really have the pulse of our neighborhood.
Thanks Terri! The community needs the M5 bus back!
I never really understood why they stopped running the 5 bus. It's about time something good happened to our community. I used the 5 bus Monday to Friday for 11 years and then it was gone. Now with NYU's plan to destroy the South Village its not much fun to live here.
How do we keep up the pressure on the MTA. Mrs. Terri Cude who is on the community Board and Mrs Sylvia Rackow of the M5-M6 Bus Committee are really great but we need a 100 more just like them. I was at that meeting in the basement of that Church the other day wish and I had seem more fire. It's a shame our elected officials didn't fight them changing the M5 Bus in the first place.
We need these buses back now! Those who need them most are being shut out of getting around town – it is truly discrimination against us.
We have even developed more of the regarded principles which are indeed considered to be so essential and hopefully these would further proved to be much better for the individuals.