NYU students should pay more, not less.
Since most of them are not from NYC, they and their parents pay neither local income or property taxes like the rest of us do. Plus, reduced retail prices mean they pay less in sales tax than we do.
Yet they use our City and State services:police, fire, traffic enforcement , parks, sanitation, social services, etc. for free.
This is simply not fair.
The school is the "landlord" and covers the taxes and expenses using the students' tuition, so yes they are paying members just like anyone else in the area.
What are you blethering about? NYU is a non-profit that pays no property taxes, pays nothing for the City services it or the students receive, let alone personal income tax.
Have I spelled "parasite" correctly?
Rent controlled and stabilized people cause buildings to pay far lower property tax, since tax is computed based on building income. Should we do away with these schemes to neutralize the other parasites?
" since tax is computed based on building income.'
More blethering. You have absolutely no idea what you are talking about.
And stop with the straw-man argument. Don't change the subject: NYU pays NO taxes. Period. End of Story.
Also, to call your neighbors "parasites" because they are fortunate enough not to be suckered into paying higher rents truly shows your mean-spiritedness at its worst.
NYU also employs 6000+ locals so I think that's more than enough
10 years ago this would have never been a story, but the more property assessments rise, the more taxes go up, the more businesses are forced to get liquor licenses and other tools that cater to the majority of people on our streets – tourists and students.
Advertising has never catered to the older demographic, because even though they have the money, they don't want to buy ever new gadget, device or cocktail that comes along. If older locals spent more money, they might get more attention from the business community. But that's not gonna happen, so face the facts, you're screwed.
This is so silly. Is there going to be a similar article about senior discounts?
Everyone gets their turn to be a senior (hopefully) at some point. Not everyone is affiliated with N.Y.U.
On the other hand, a higher percentage are young at one point and (on average) seniors have much, much more money than younger people. And by providing younger people discounts you can avoid the ugly racial discrimination that senior-based benefits create.
Locals have issues? I'll say! The headline should be "Village Residents Complain About Everything".
