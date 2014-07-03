- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
will this represent a further swing to the Right?
more insider trading.
News Corp runs in their family.
The connection with News corp leads me to believe that this purchase will be for Newscorp. Redundancy in News stories abounds in several 'editions" I hope to see the East Villager each week,,,,moving to the right is ok with me…
How about more stories here in the 'east; village, which is the lower east side of yore.
The ownership structure is unclear, perhaps, from this release? Just seeking clarification.
The Thomson quote might seem to suggest that The Villager and its other NYC Community Media entities are under the corporate parentage of News Corp. Another reading (perhaps obvious but absolute clarification would be appreciated) might suggest that News Corp. has shed them.
Can your readers receive this absolute clarification? Are the Goodstein's the private owners of both of these (combined) entities now? (NYC-CM and CNG). Will they prosper under the "leadership" of Les and Jennifer Goodstein? Or under the "ownership", private and independent, of Les and Jennifer Goodstein?
Are they partners with News Corp, or fully independent owners? No issue or judgement either way, but as old as The Villager is, its readers, and we are loyal, deserve to know, with utter clarity, and specificity, who/what are the owners, and publishers of this entity.
That…is succinct. And prompt. Very much appreciated. Hope you have a view from the new office.
Regards.
Shields
A more direct question may be, does News Corp have any continued financial stake, or corporate partnership of any manner, in the combined entity?
Could you clarify this statement in The Brooklyn Paper, "The new company will partner with News Corporation to continue publishing the outer-borough Weekly inserts that appear in the Sunday New York Post, Goodstein said…"?
Moving to a central location helps the bottom line, but not sure it helps make a local paper a truly local paper. As to consolidating Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Manhattan papers (SI?) under one roof, I think we get it…build a NYC paper to challenge the Daily News and The Post. Let's hope it paves the way for a paper that is about actual news (not Post news – incitement on issues we need thoughtful deliberation about), investigative reporting that challenges the real powers-that-be (the 1%) and factual information for readership. What will matter is how autonomous, intelligent, and how much integrity the reporters are allowed or encouraged to exhibit – not necessarily who owns the paper.
I guess this ends NewsCorps foray into influencing political outcomes through local media. It was a smart strategy for molding viewpoints to their corporate ends – it's just that once you forget that local papers are loved because they are local – you kind of miss their point.
Before moving to Staten Island in 1989 I'd spent most of my life in the Village as both a reader of and writer contributing articles to The Villager. Perhaps you would consider a Staten Island publication? The Staten Island Advance is putting its resources into downsizing print publishing in favor of a digital version. Much as I love trees, I also favor print publications. In junior high I sold The New York Times to classmates. Our own poetry program Ten Penny Players celebrates its 35th year of poetry publication today. There is much value in the word printed on paper, archived in libraries (public and private). Staten Island sorely needs independent venues bringing the printed page to residents and workers.
I just want to know what will matter is how autonomous, intelligent, and how much integrity the reporters are allowed or encouraged to exhibit – not necessarily who owns the paper?