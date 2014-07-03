- Home
And the rats will come back in force! Serve them right. We would kill anything to keep us "comfortable". A shame.
It is disgusting that not only do they not know how to spell toxoplasmosis but also that toxo continues to be used as a scare tactic by people who have obviously not researches how it is transmitted. In a nutshell if you don’t eat cat poop you will not get toxo. Period.
Susan Loesch
Feline Rescue and Rehome (FuRR)
Little Rock AR
shame on those with no compassion for cats, only ignorance!
Couldn't have let them at least have shelter? Disgraceful
I'm wondering what the conversations were as this was happening to fight off the false 'scare' of toxoplasmosis. An article here in the Villager as this was happening might have helped vs. reading about it after the fact (not faulting the Villager just wondering how 'public' this all was). It also looks like the area the cats were was pretty set off, there was grass and a gate; it's hard to imagine that they were really 'bothering' anyone and that the shelters could not have remained in place even if basement access was cut off.
It's sad that we live in a world where humans dominate everything, real estate and those who hold it come above everything else, and consideration for other species, their lives, and the enjoyment they bring are not considered. I hope those who made these decisions reflect on this and think how they might have been handled differently. There are far too many cats on 'Death Row' at the city 'shelter' (the ACC, Animal Care & Control), dozens killed almost every night due to abandonment of some kind and then the fallacy of too little 'space.' (Some day NYC's shelter system will be "No Kill" but, until that day, this goes on.) Perhaps in memory of Scrappy and the others, some of these cats and kittens now sentenced to death could be relocated to the Broome Street Alley and given a good home to continue the tradition of caring for Lower East Side cats and appreciating what they add to all our lives.
Thanks so much for your concern Cathryn. Yes, the multiple 'reasons' for getting rid of the cats were moving targets — sometimes it was because the cats drew rats, other times because the workers had to wear Hazmat suits to go down to the basement — none of which seemed to make sense. What was really frustrating is that the Board would not sit down and talk to the cat supporters about how the situation could be humanely and rationally addressed.
The Villager in fact had been trying to write the story earlier — when the cats were still alive — but the cat advocates were still hoping they could work out a deal to save them, and didn’t want to jeopardize the effort, and so said they did not want the article written at that point. After the efforts had failed and the cat colony was lost, they were comfortable with the article being published.
Thanks, Lincoln, for clarification. For animal advocates and appreciators (of animals and wildlife in all forms who are allowed to live and thrive in various places), the coverage is very much welcome – to prevent this type thing from happening in the future, and maybe to realize shining a light on it earlier may be better, which also helps galvanize others. Thanks.
I loved the cats. We used to feed them when we had extra cat food and they were just a nice and quiet part of the neighborhood. There is so much unused space in Gulick they shouls have put the shelters there in the meantime. Guess when the rats come back the building will see there was an upside.
Amalgamated Dwellings Board could not permit these quiet gentle animals to live out their days in peace and pass up a chance to exercise arbitrary and capricious power to kill them and a rare expression of community and kindness because… there are rats someplace ( and still are and always will be, just worse ). Makes a lot of sense.
I live across the street from Amalgamated, and it seems inexplicable that the rat problem peaked while the cat population was healthy and conversely that management would expect the rat problem to remain solved without the ongoing presence of the cats. Anyone who walks along Broome Street near the bridge knows that on all the other blocks, you're bound to run into rats—except on the Amalgamated block. What a shame it will be if rats now move into this block, as well.
But the larger question is, why was there such secrecy around this issue? Why wasn't there more of an open dialogue? It doesn't seem coincidental that the shelters disappeared at the same time that the vents were closed up. I'm not the traditional a "cat person," but these guys really did add warmth and personality to the neighborhood. It's a sad irony that the people who were so dedicated to their care and well-being were generally treated themselves with a lack of kindness.
The Broome Street cat-colony was beloved by many. It was registered with the city, had been TNR’d (or trap-neuter-released), and was fed and cared for by quite a few different people. It’s a little difficult to believe (as Amalgamated Dwellings claims) that it was necessary to evict the cats to remedy “a potentially serious rat infestation”. In any event, the few remaining cats were elderly (not unlike many of the residents in the building) and just wanted to live the remainder of their lives in some degree of peace and comfort. It was also sad that the outdoor shelters provided by the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals were removed after the cats were evicted. It all could have been handled much more humanely.
I've lived in Hillman, around the corner on Willett Street for 23 years,
and this is the first I heard or knew about any of this?
Obviously, since the rat population was so large in the building and in the alley outside, the cats had no effect on rats whatever. How could anyone miss that obvious conclusion?
What was in the basement that was so foul people could not enter without suiting up? Cat feces and the stench of cat urine jump immediately to mind.
Toxoplasmosis can kill and maim, and it is not cureable; the parasite stays in the body, can lay dormant for many years and then, sooner or later, erupts. It is easily transmitted to humans and animals, is found only in cat feces and rotten meat, and yes, one does have to have contact with the feces to contract toxo. And people do. Children are quite suceptible to contracting toxo by digging in yard sandboxes, touching cat packages buried in parks, playground areas around schools and day care centers, and any area where there are roaming cats. Doctors warn pregnant women routinely not to change cat boxes, regardless of whether or not their cats stay indoors all the time.
I personally know three people who were infected by toxo: one contracted it as a child from a sandbox in her yard and is blind in her left eye; the second person has skin lesions caused by the toxo, and the third has only partial vision in both eyes due to toxo.
There is so much cat feces it is washing out to sea and killing sea mammals. The bodies of dolphins, seals, and beluga whales that washed ashore have been lab tested for cause of death – the cause was toxoplasmosis.There is so much science documenting the source and effects of toxoplasmosis that anyone who argues against it will not come out of the argument with any credibility left.
I don't understand why cat fanatics cannot just admit that cats have some bad behaviors and characteristics. They can be soft and appealing too, the cats, that is. To admit cats have some bad characteristics doesn't diminish the cats nor the value some people place on cats. Denial does diminish the cats and discredits the people who value them.
I do not deny that squirrels, raccoons, possums, and bats in attics can cause property damage, fires, and human health problems. Admitting it doesn't diminish the animals nor me, increases my credibility, improves people's attitude toward the animals, and opens the way to finding mutually acceptable solutions that work for all concerned.
I realize that this is a an old story but I have come t know of it only just now and feel compelled to say something. It is outrageous, infuriating and unconscionable that so many cats have to be murdered in this so called civilized country.
Pet ownership should be considered a responsibility and be regulated by law. pest should be registered and there should be some kind of state enforced rule against abandoning animals so that those people will never be allowed to allowed adopt another animal. If there is a registration fee of even $ 10 per pet neutered pet and $100 for those not neutered, violators facing a fine – it will not only generate revenue but result in stray animals. How the cats were treated in this building and situation was unforgivable and unacceptable, there had to be a better solution.
p.s. sorry…i should have proof-read my comment for typos! But the message should be clear, anyway.