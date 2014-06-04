- Home
My band the "Beatniks From Mars" was are always treated well at CBGB by Karen and Hilly. Even though we did not have a following to speak of we were booked constantly. In fact we recorded most of our songs and videos there and felt is was our home away from home. Other bars were, well, bars and we enjoyed playing there. However CBGB was the center of our lives at the time and the experience is something that none of us will ever forget. God, I miss it all. Rest in peace Hilly and Karen. Long live CBGB !!!
Here is a link to one of our tunes recored live off the board @ CBGB thirty years ago. Tommy Victor of Prong was engineer. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64o2pPlQcik
I am very sorry to learn of Karen's passing; she was a very attractive young lady. I met her and the family in the days before CBGB when it was Hilly's on the Bowery. Karen was dedicated to her children, like any good mother they were first and foremost. She was the owner of CGBG's and that was made abundantly clear to anyone who worked there, (I did) Hilly was the manager. Quite tragically I do not think she was every able to reconcile her divorce from Hilly. To keep CBGB's going she was needed; Karen was a fixture at the club during those hellish days of Hardcore, ever present, making certain the club did not get shut down, confronting the likes of The Hells Angels who Hilly invited to the scene. Karen was a tough little lady who would stand up to anyone, go to court to save the liquor license that was in her name. Marginalized and heartbroken she disappeared from the daily grind and was finally excised when Hilly refused to pay the rent and the club was being sued. The ruse was Hilly was trying to 'protect' her from being sued; they were doing her a favor. From everything I came to understand she was selfishly cut out; I believe she accepted the loss as a way to benefit her grandchildren, and Lisa. There is a lot of pain in this sad Bowery tale and I sincerely wish Dana strength during these difficult days. Thankfully her suffering is over, she if finally at peace.
Yit'gadal v'yit'kadash sh'mei raba (Cong: Amein).
May His great Name grow exalted and sanctified (`Cong: Amen.)
b'al'ma di v'ra khir'utei
in the world that He created as He willed.
v'yam'likh mal'khutei b'chayeikhon uv'yomeikhon
May He give reign to His kingship in your lifetimes and in your days,
uv'chayei d'khol beit yis'ra'eil
and in the lifetimes of the entire Family of Israel,
ba'agala uviz'man kariv v'im'ru:
swiftly and soon. Now say:
(Mourners and Congregation:)
Amein. Y'hei sh'mei raba m'varakh l'alam ul'al'mei al'maya
(Amen. May His great Name be blessed forever and ever.)
Yit'barakh v'yish'tabach v'yit'pa'ar v'yit'romam v'yit'nasei
Blessed, praised, glorified, exalted, extolled,
v'yit'hadar v'yit'aleh v'yit'halal sh'mei d'kud'sha
mighty, upraised, and lauded be the Name of the Holy One
(Mourners and Congregation:)
B'rikh hu.
Blessed is He.
l'eila min kol bir'khata v'shirata
beyond any blessing and song,
toosh'b'chatah v'nechematah, da'ameeran b'al'mah, v'eemru:
praise and consolation that are uttered in the world. Now say:
(Mourners and Congregation:)
Amein
Amen
Y'hei sh'lama raba min sh'maya
May there be abundant peace from Heaven
v'chayim aleinu v'al kol yis'ra'eil v'im'ru
and life upon us and upon all Israel. Now say:
(Mourners and Congregation:)
Amein
Amen
Oseh shalom bim'romav hu ya'aseh shalom
He Who makes peace in His heights, may He make peace,
aleinu v'al kol Yis'ra'eil v'im'ru
upon us and upon all Israel. Now say:
(Mourners and Congregation:)
Amein
Amen
Clayton: What a beautiful, heartfelt, and generous tribute to Karen Kristal.
Her last years were quite difficult; she suffered from dementia and her health declined.
May she rest in peace.
Same b tards that have kicked most NYC small businesses out.
Hello 'Nonewworldorder', CBGB's landlord was a homeless charity that wanted to charge CBGB a 'fair' rent based on the size and location of the club. I understand that you would not understand the matter if you were not 'local' to the situation. May he rest in peace, Hilly never wanted to pay anyone for anything, a fact well known to those who knew him, see: http://www.nytimes.com/2005/08/01/arts/music/01cb… . There was ample revenue to pay the rent "the nonprofit Bowery Residents' Committee, which aids about 8,000 homeless people each year" was asking but Hilly just did not want to pay so he let the club close. Hilly threatened to move the club to Vegas, etc. but in the end his health failed and the 'CBGB' brand was sold to 'investors' who have not re-opened a club to date. I was around for the whole ride, right up to the last minutes in October 2006 and saw it up close. I do agree with your general sentiment about NYC landlords however; for the most part they are despicable pimps who could care less about the city and it's people.
Clayton, I hear the love in your tone. Thank you
Karen Kristal was a special person. She was creative, strict and never took no for an answer. In the late 80's, I hired her as my Telemarketing Representative at my Insurance/Investment company. When I would go on appointments that she was successful at scheduling, the prospect would say that they had to commit to the meeting to get her off the phone. They said that she was like a "Drill Sergeant." She often spoke about her children and grandchildren and her early marriage to Hilly. I remember that she would stay for hours into the evening typing up scripts for her son. She never mentioned her connection to CBGB's….. I found out years later. To this day, I often think about her and only wish that I could hire her again to make appointments for me. Karin, R.I.P. and if you could see or hear me, please send me some more appointments my friend!
I wish the writer of the article did not take inaccurate statements from old article's to use in his obituary without checking their veracity with me first. Hilly's on the Bowery opened in 1970 and was a separate business from CBGB. And I never said that my Karen Kristal, mother was senile.That was made up by the writer of an article in the Village Voice. In the comments: My mother didn't agree to giving up legal ownership of Sareb Rest Corp DBA CBGB to benefit her grandchildren and my sister Lisa. That is coming from Clayton's imagination. My father, Hilly and especially my sister pressured her to give it up because they claimed Hilly needed to be the legal owner to go to court to fight the landlord. Which my mother's lawyer's said was a trick. According to them, Hilly didn't have to speak in court. They had lawyer's representing CBGB. The part in the article that quotes George Tabb saying hardcore was Karen Kristal's idea is from my friend George's imagination. She didn't think of it. She inadvertently kept it going because she was protecting the kids from getting hurt and herself from being sued. After she stopped being the authority figure at the door, Hilly, my father and his assistant, Louise took over the door and ended the Sunday matinee's within a year. My mother was the only authority figure tough enough to handle it! Many of the kids resented her without realizing that they would not have had their shows so long if it wasn't for her being there. The getting around paying ASCAP by only having original music was my mother's idea to save CBGB from paying a fee they could hardly afford. The NY Times, the paper of record, always got this wrong because they only interviewed my father. He and my sister didn't want my mother to ever get any of the credit for what really happened in CBGB. My father didn't share any of the money from the club. She used her art scholarship talent to paint the CBGB Canopy as I held the ladder. The canopy became the CBGB t-shirt. She didn't get any of the money for the t-shirts either. My father wanted to get rid of his three partners from Hilly's on the Bowery, in order to do this my mother became the legal owner of CBGB in December of 1973, so that the club could open again with a different name. He convinced her that he was doing this for me, Lisa, himself and my mother. He never shared anything with her and she never got credit for all the things she did for Rock "an" Roll from anyone. When I tried contacting Patti Smith and Debbie Harrie and David Byrne they just ignored me. I even left a message for Tina and Chris from the Talking Heads to please call her on her birthday. They never did. I feel very sad about what happened to her. And really appreciate the nice things Annette said about her. I'd love to speak to Annete. I will never be able to thank my mother enough for all she's done for me and everyone else in the music business. And will always miss her.
