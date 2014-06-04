- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Thanks again The Villager for great training tips – we are on it tonight!
“Dogs are loyal,patient,fearless,forgiving, and capable of pure love.Virtues that few people get through life without abandoning,at least once.”― M.K. Clinton.
@Jeanine Ellis.
I concur. Absolutely on point.
"Bailey also likes to sleep a lot, and excels at napping at the drop of a hat." – Bailey is like some person that i know.
I actually have some fans on a facebook page related to this stuff. I'll share your post with them and see what they have to say. I'm sure they'll love it though.