"Harrington was criticized by board member Joye Meghan for bringing the matter to the attention of the Borough President’s Office and the E.E.O.C. instead of having an internal discussion."
Internal discussion? What a joke. That's letting the inmates decide who should run the asylum.
Once a vibrant and democratic board, now CB3 is controlled by a control-freak district manager and a coterie of insiders and sycophants who exclude all others from the participatory democracy that community boards should be.
Scott Stringer cleaned up the adjacent board, CB2. It's now time to clean up CB3, Borough President Brewer! How many scandals will it take?
racism is a serious charge, isn't Harrington just sore because she wasn't tapped for the position? And is now playing the Race card in order to extort a committee chair position ? Who is the real racist here and would seek to polarize CB3? Aren't Chinese a minority? During Wednesday's meeting she demonstrated how she would dominate a committee if selected by her constant oubursts. CB3 committees do not need or want experts who will run the committee as an extension of their own views. CB3 needs to address the problems and issues facing the neighborhood.
Ayo Harrington should be commended. Finally someone is willing to bring attention to worst kept secret in the city: Community Board 3 is a dismal failure of epic proportions. The board members that came out to defend Ms. Li are the ones that stand to lose if the board becomes a truly representative body in compliance with board by-laws and city charter. Berg, Joye, Hewitt (serving 35 years is not a good thing) are the part of the problem not the solution. They found in Li a willing person to further the agenda of the despots. Li doesn't hold the power, she is just the pre-recorded mouth piece. Brewer must make it her priority to clean up this corrupt board. First order of business,encourage DM Stetzer to retire, and then replace longtime appointees with new people who would reflect this community in terms of geography, race, and age. And give the new-comers who have been appointed but were frozen out because they were unwilling to serve under the despotic rule of handful, the opportunity to serve this community. For 10 years now this community board has not adequately or effectively served this community. As a resident I stopped believing in the system and the process, Ayo Harrington gives me hope that one day it will be safe to return!
You know nothing about history (New York City's or otherwise) if you think one person of color cannot be biased against other persons of color from another racial group. If Gigi Li was white, there would have been calls for her to resign (for this alone, if not her cumulative inept leadership).
Much noise here, the crybaby will try anything to get a position of INFLUENCE? Fabricating racism charges to get herself in the newspapers? What is her real purpose? To get community recognition in her neighborhood? Come off it Harrington! Sheesh..
I was at the meeting and want to thank the reporter for doing an excellent job in reporting on both sides of this very upsetting controversy. The Villlager Newspaper, as usual, gives us the best in-depth and fair coverage of community news..
Institutional racism (sexism, anything) is measurable. It's not about one person, it's about consistent under-representation, that is verifiable.
The struggle to end racism is a collective one. The momentary relief of finding “the” racist is the work of tabloids. It is a counterfeit fight and worse it is ineffective in ending racism because it confuses people into thinking that the depth and mass of it is being tackled. It chills honest debate and solution finding.
The executive body, in part, is composed of an African Heritage man who is the Vice Chair, the Secretary is a Latina, and the President is a Chinese Heritage woman. The members in these key leadership positions give us a chance to have the minds of people targeted specifically by this oppression to advise us on a real way forward.
How you best fill the heads of committees towards racial diversity that is inclusive of African Heritage, Latina/o and – I assume- Indigenous Peoples is the task at hand. The woman who brought the complaint wants that, the Chair wants that, the rest of the board wants that. If it’s too slow, if it’s not going well, if there is disagreement about it – that is something the group is, collectively, responsible for.
Rigorous policy debates, honest evaluations of current practices are necessary. Calling out a practice as having racist effect needs to be given large swath for – because otherwise the issue goes silent. Whether elegant or not, we need room to give voice to this scourge. But. Personalizing a systemic difficulty of the magnitude of racism to one person, even if that person is the leader, is destructive to the groups functioning, not accurate and hurtful. Targeting the person of color who leads this group as "the" racist? Completely off.
It reminds me of blaming President Obama for the fact that racism still exists in the US.
And to clarify: Prejudice is different from institutional racism. We all carry prejudice – we live in a society that exploits any difference to divide and conquer. But racism is the one-way, institutionalized, mistreatment of people of color- with white people acting as the agents of that oppression. People of color might carry internalized racism- brought on by racism – but that's very different in terms of real institutional power relations.
Obviously K Webster and Gigi Li care deeply about diversity… As it applies to Asians in leadership positions. Blacks and Latinos? Not so much. K: I cannot believe you have put your desire to stand up for Gigi ahead of a desire to stand up for the Blacks and Latinos in our community whose representatives have been frozen out of CB3’s leadership up the maximum extent the Chair has the power to do so. That is some shaky moral ground you are standing on.
The 2010 census for CB3 lists 6.9 percent for African Americans. It seems like the diversity on the board already reflects the population.
At long last Ayo Harrington has finally found something that is prima facie racism. She must be relieved.