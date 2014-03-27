- Home
The Villager is the only NYC paper doing this kind of reporting. The Fourth Estate should not be passively posting what has already happened, but leading the way.
Thanks for the pointing the right direction.
Tom Cayler
West Side Neighborhood Alliance
Illegal Hotel Committee
Thank you for this Article, Villager. New York is losing more and more affordable housing stock, in no small part due to Airbnb. Last Fall, curious, I searched Airbnb for whole apartments available in Little Italy, NoLita, and SoHo. I got over 300 hits. I then started checking every tenth one to find out something about the Hosts. To be honest, I got tired of this after the first 100, but found that more than 75% of the ones I looked at Hosted more than one apartment. That means it is a business for them, not just extra pocket change while the Host is temporarily away. Pini stood out because at that time, he had 14 apartments listed on rented out to tourists at $115 to $245 a night through Airbnb and brazenly wrote in his profile that "We are a boutique extended-stay company, specializing in serviced apartments for short and long-term stay in New York City. "
New York really needs to crack down. We are losing housing stock, real tenants' s are endangered and their quality of life worsened, and the City (which means all of us) is losing 15-20% of the cost of the visitor's stay due to various hotel-stay taxes not being levied.
This is a very well written and thoroughly investigated piece. So much of the media is enthralled with the concept of airbnb that the reality of the problems that bedevil tenants and the abuse of the rights of both tenants and legitimate landlords gets lost in the story. Witness Thomas Friedman's warm embrace several months back of airbnb as a paragon of the "shared economy" in the Times. Friedman totally misses the point that there are laws on the books preventing short stay hotels for very good reasons. If one accepts the concept of a shared economy, airbnb's contribution is completely outweighed by the collateral damage it causes.
Why is the coverage on airbnb and the neighbor complaints only in existence when the property owner (who pays the hot water and heating bills and the taxes) is the one using airbnb?
How come no one says boo when a tenant is profiteering?
I understand the article differently than you do. Both the landlord and tenant here are profiting through Airbnb and Staynovo (in fact, the tenant seems to BE StayNovo). Both are aiding and abetting the probable illegal removal of affordable (rent stabilized) apartments from the City's housing stock.
In my building we were able to get the landlord to oust a tenant who was doing this airbnb scam, but it took some persuading. An example, one of many, of a "resident" profiteering off this. Easy to overlook in a quick reading of this item, but the Mayor’s Office of Special Enforcement doesn't appear to be very interested in problems such as the one at 19 Cleveland Place; either they are understaffed, or the staff they have is the wrong staff. This is a pressing issue in several of our city agencies. The Environment Dept. is far too poorly staffed to deal with all our noise complaints. The Dept. of Buildings seems to be asleep when it comes to violations of things like illegally tall buildings in special districts. And the Mayor's Street Activities Permits office rubber-stamps any and all permit applications that come before it (some applicants simply skip City Hall and go directly to police precincts, which similarly rubber-stamp everything). Some of these people are simply going to have to go; there are capable people out there who would act as actual public servants. Now that Bloomberg is gone, hopefully his fetish for turning a blind eye to these "economic engine" violations will go as well. Mayor de Blasio, are you listening?
More websites like airbnb and showing up for example there is this site called "lesfrenchy" which is for people from Europe looking for a place in NY. Tons of illegal places in manhanttan brooklyn & queens are listed everyday! Many students are risking there lives at many of these places paying outrageous prices for staying and being defrauded by tenants. Here is an example a woman called "Madame V" in Chinatown her real name is "Virginie Sommet" undetected for 15 years created illegal shady SRO Slum Lord Hotels, she had two huge lofts full of beds in Chinatown. These shady lofts according to many sources had rats, bedbugs and loaded with fire hazards. These bedroom partitions housed up to as many 20 people per loft with only one shower and bathroom, the rooms were a disgrace for anyone to live under. Her Gallery was a front for that hotels, she made off with thousands of dollars ripped off from unsuspecting tourist & students who lived in horrible conditions. Rent ranged from $1,700 to $1,100, per month, plus incidentals and cleaning charges. How could the city not know about this for 15 years? She was shut down but still moves to different places doing the same thing getting away with fraud & deceit.
How come the city has problems catching people like this? This city is loosing money then go and catch people like this who are not working honesty and hemorrhaging the city ?
http://gothamist.com/2014/01/13/secret_chinatown_… http://www.boweryboogie.com/2014/01/clandestine-c…
@HenryLouis
Your comments regarding Virginie Sommet and her loft are untrue. As an artist myself, I've been to her gallery/workspace regularly and can attest that her space was beautiful and unique. There were no rats or bedbugs. It was a beautifully decorated art space, spotless and painted all white. I've been to countless exhibitions and art openings there as well. The space was known for it's monthly "Art Salon".
She was an artist living in a workspace and rented to other artists as roommates. Never more than 5 at a time. Was it illegal? Yes. But like many artists living in NYC, she lived in her workspace and had roommates.
@HenryLouis your false comments above are slanderous and completely without base.
The Villager has even written an article about an exhibition that was curated by Virginie Sommet at her gallery. http://www.virginiesommet.com/pdf/en/theVillager….
Here are some other articles and press about her gallery: http://www.virginiesommet.com/pdf/en/FrenchMornin… http://www.virginiesommet.com/pdf/en/ARTINFO.com….
She has been the victim of harassment and the two links at the end of your comments have been written by "tipsters" which sound more like personal attacks than anything else.
Well this person does live in Bed-Stuy and I have say after seeing this article and hearing about her in the neighborhood she defiantly is doing some shady things here. Just looking at the photos of the rentals she got busted for I would say its a huge disgrace to even allow people to live under those horrible conditions!!!!
I would say anyone who is planning on rent from her to stay away from her rentals!!!!
She running an illegal Racket for sure !!!! And god know what else!!!!!
She is not a victim, she is a CROOK and getting away with cause she is white and living in our community!!!
It's a Total Shame to see and hear this.
