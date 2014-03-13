- Home
Is Lt Kenda coming on this fall? This page says yes and others say it's ! cancelled. Please tell me if and when it will show, it's my favorite.
I watched the premiere episode for the new fourth season and it was absolutely GREAT! It kept you on the seat
of your pants trying to figure out who did it before Joe Kenda revealed it. I entered the code for the win a walk on role
contest which was homicide. I even go two calls from Joe!!!!!! That and four emails from Carl!!!!! He also sent me
autographed promo card and crime scene tape from the show.
Absolutely love the show. Refreshing.
Just one small thing I don’t like is showing the “young” Joe Kenda smoking all the time. Sorry, don’t really want to be that picky, but it doesn’t add to the show at all. Glad there is another season coming. Great show and Joe makes it that way!
Oh my goodness….. If smoking bothers you that much don't watch it…I can't see where it matters one way or another on how good the show is,,,
The smoking doesn't bother me as much as all the killing. If they could leave that out it would be a great show.
Haggard and weary from his long career, the man who never smiles, nevertheless, you grow to like Lt. Kenda. You come to realize he's haunted by the 400 dead faces he's seen, and the toll that can take on a man. "Homicide Hunter" is one of the better shows on ID and I was surprised to see a town like Colorado Springs had such a murder rate. Granted, these people aren't criminal masterminds, but I get the impression Kenda would hold his own in the big city. He's got good instincts, as any good cop should, and you steadily get pulled into his Marlowe-like world with each episode. Recommdened.
My, my, my, how I love this show! Kendra makes me laugh aloud with his homilies. Please, please, do not cancel this show. It puts all other who-done-it shows to shame. While Carl is delicious, I would rather spend time on a desert island with Joe., who is delectable.
The guy is so monotone it’s not funny !!!! You almost fall asleep listening to him.
I love this show! Makes me happy to see so many others seem to like it too. Kenda is the real deal. An ordinary man who catches the bad guys. And he actually cares about the victims and their families. Keep the HH episodes coming!
I just discovered the ID Channel a few months ago. (I know, where have I been?!) I am blown away by Homicide Hunter, Lt. Joe Kenda. It is amazing to follow the crimes as narrated by Joe and to see the reenactment by Carl Marino…who is a great actor! (This is the guy who should be making major movies! — Forget DiCaprio, Pitt, Affleck, etc., Marino is pure gold!) I think this H.H. series is rivoting……even though Kenda is flat with his haunted presentation, he has me at the edge of my seat with his brilliant, eloquent, verbal images of these murder cases. Marino is just as adept at portraying a young Joe Kenda who is thoughtful, tenacious and reflects a complexed character intent on finding the killers. Joe is genuine and what he has gone through in his lifetime no one should ever experience….and yet he relives the ugly journeys for us in brilliant and extremely intelligent fashion. Please, ID Channel, NEVER drop this series!! Bravo to both gentlemen!!
Lt.Joe Kenda…Chuck Norris seeks advice from him!!!
When will Homicide Hunter return
HEY!, Chuck Norris. Use your strings to get Carl Marino as the next James Bond.
JUST DO IT, CHUCK!
I'm from Colorado Springs. Its a city of about a half a million poeple. Over 20 yrs that's 20 a year. Most semi- large cities have way more murders. I actually met him. My brother was sworn in the same day he was. My problem with the show is he takes credit for solving every case. No one does that alone. I was happy to see Ray G's commentary on the show. I love Ray since 1963.
Does he really smoke and if so for how long?
He should have a book of "Kendaisms" starting with, "It's not a crime to be an asshole, if it was we'd have to erect a fence around Colorado and tell everyone they're in custody."
I know smoking is now considered almost a mortal sin but I appreciate them including it in the show. I'm always grateful to see an accurate portrayal of the past – so often the current values and mores are presented as though they were always in fashion . I'm around the same age as Joe and nearly everyone smoked; I think it's important for viewers who weren't alive then to know how people actually behaved. I worked in a girls' private school where the faculty room was always thick with smoke until the 90's. I'm sure in a high-pressure job such as his, smoking was even more prevalent. Great show. I really appreciate Joe's insights about people's nature and my heart goes out to anyone who has to witness what humans are capable of on a daily basis.
I discovered Joe Kenda earlier this year, and was terribly disappointed that I had missed the earlier episodes! It is
the absolute best, most interesting and thoroughly enjoyable crime show, and I've seen them all! And I have
to say, Joe is wonderful. His demonstrated empathy, his quiet determination, and that
devilish humor that peeks out occasionally…….fabulous! Love him to pieces.
Love the show, Joe. I'm. It sure why you're depicted as smoking all the time, but your current face color appears its accurate. Too bad. I'm hoping your health is good. Love your deal pan humor, but most of all your thinking through these crimes.
we living in Bronaugh/Sheldon/and Nevada,missouri love the program. Keep on joe and carl.
Love the show. It’s scary, fascinating and Kenda does as much justice as he can. Getting the truth if we can.
I’m shocked and grieved about some of the acquittals depicted and short sentences for well proved atrocious crimes. That has to be the worst, to see all the evidence dismissed by jurors. The guy who killed the mom and her two kids in their apt, walked, and was later thrown out of a ny window comes to mind.
You people obviously don’t listen to the voice of the real Kenda. He ALWAYS gives credit to his colleagues. He frequently states that no cop does his job alone. All police are brothers and sisters and ALL of them know what they contribute to each and every case they are working. I might just listen a little better than others though!
Please tell me it isn't true, that Joe Kenda is cancelled….. I look forward to it every week. Joe's dry humor always makes me smile. Please come back Joeeeeeee,,,,,,
Cindy
Matt Forrester, I’m 54 yrs old and my Dr
never smoked in his office or people in the waiting room. My parents never talked about their Dr. smoking but did talk about using the bathroom outside.
I love the show!! Mr Joe Kenda is a very cool an real. 😘 As for Carl he is fabulous an very sexy.. I like the fact that Joe is true an so is the show!! Xoxo to all of them.