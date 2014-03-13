- Home
Is Lt Kenda coming on this fall? This page says yes and others say it's ! cancelled. Please tell me if and when it will show, it's my favorite.
Yes, the show returns for a fourth season on Tuesday, August 19. I look forward to seeing it, too. :)
How many episodes are made annually? I keep seeing more reruns than new stories…..not that I mind. Each episode is so intriguing that I learn something new each time I watch.
My, My, My. Wayne, Wayne, Wayne!
6 the first season. 10 the second season, then 13 the third season. Im sure that the forth season will be 13 as well, typical for a series. I do enjoy his demeanor and wry humor.
I watched the premiere episode for the new fourth season and it was absolutely GREAT! It kept you on the seat
of your pants trying to figure out who did it before Joe Kenda revealed it. I entered the code for the win a walk on role
contest which was homicide. I even go two calls from Joe!!!!!! That and four emails from Carl!!!!! He also sent me
autographed promo card and crime scene tape from the show.
Zoe, I would be sleeping with that promo care under my pillow every night. Carl is my vote for "sexiest man alive"!
Theresa, Carl Marino SHOULD be the next James Bond. He would out-Bond them ALL. He could smoke and sip martinis with an awesome sophistication. Someone start a petition…I do not know how. OR Contact Chuck Norris!
Norris should have the contacts to plant the Bond seed.
Absolutely love the show. Refreshing.
Just one small thing I don’t like is showing the “young” Joe Kenda smoking all the time. Sorry, don’t really want to be that picky, but it doesn’t add to the show at all. Glad there is another season coming. Great show and Joe makes it that way!
I'm curious of your age, Charles. I'm guessing young, under 35. Being a chronic smoker myself, and in "old" Joe's generation, the smoking makes the show that much more realistically reenacted. Keep in mind, in those days smoking was permitted in the workplace. A smoker with that stressful a job, witnessing the horrors he did, you bet he smoked frequently. It DOES add to the show, a prop if you will, to show how heavily those horror weighed upon Kenda personally.
Perfectly put, Theresa…I'm "only" 41, but old enough to remember seeing no-longer-used ash-trays on buses & trains when I was a kid…& hearing stories from my parents about DOCTORS smoking in their offices while tending to patients!! I think that it adds to "young" Joe's 'je ne sais quoi' as a prop, but that's also just my personal opinion, of course. Perhaps chill out on the 'nanny state' political correctness of this era, Charles?
Oh my goodness….. If smoking bothers you that much don't watch it…I can't see where it matters one way or another on how good the show is,,,
The smoking doesn't bother me as much as all the killing. If they could leave that out it would be a great show.
Lol
Haggard and weary from his long career, the man who never smiles, nevertheless, you grow to like Lt. Kenda. You come to realize he's haunted by the 400 dead faces he's seen, and the toll that can take on a man. "Homicide Hunter" is one of the better shows on ID and I was surprised to see a town like Colorado Springs had such a murder rate. Granted, these people aren't criminal masterminds, but I get the impression Kenda would hold his own in the big city. He's got good instincts, as any good cop should, and you steadily get pulled into his Marlowe-like world with each episode. Recommdened.
I wonder how many years Joe was active. Spread -400 homicides over a long enough period, and Colorado Springs might just fall into an average murder rate for a USA city.
Anyone know the answer?
My, my, my, how I love this show! Kendra makes me laugh aloud with his homilies. Please, please, do not cancel this show. It puts all other who-done-it shows to shame. While Carl is delicious, I would rather spend time on a desert island with Joe., who is delectable.
How about two trips to two different desert islands, with each of them?
Love the show, and love both Joe and Carl who I do think looks a bit like him, or maybe it's his acting which portrays him as I imagine he was, so well.
My, my, my Avis, you took the words right out of my mouth. This is the best crime show and it couldn't possibly be cancelled.
The guy is so monotone it’s not funny !!!! You almost fall asleep listening to him.
My, my, my,DeDe, where is your sense of humor?
I love this show! Makes me happy to see so many others seem to like it too. Kenda is the real deal. An ordinary man who catches the bad guys. And he actually cares about the victims and their families. Keep the HH episodes coming!
I just discovered the ID Channel a few months ago. (I know, where have I been?!) I am blown away by Homicide Hunter, Lt. Joe Kenda. It is amazing to follow the crimes as narrated by Joe and to see the reenactment by Carl Marino…who is a great actor! (This is the guy who should be making major movies! — Forget DiCaprio, Pitt, Affleck, etc., Marino is pure gold!) I think this H.H. series is rivoting……even though Kenda is flat with his haunted presentation, he has me at the edge of my seat with his brilliant, eloquent, verbal images of these murder cases. Marino is just as adept at portraying a young Joe Kenda who is thoughtful, tenacious and reflects a complexed character intent on finding the killers. Joe is genuine and what he has gone through in his lifetime no one should ever experience….and yet he relives the ugly journeys for us in brilliant and extremely intelligent fashion. Please, ID Channel, NEVER drop this series!! Bravo to both gentlemen!!
Hi Marianne: I have read where the producers are making only a dozen or so episodes annually. WE WANT MORE. I have all of them memorized and talk back to them, urging Joe on at his uncanny ability to reason and solve, cheering at appropriate moments and the wry comments, shouting " My, MY, My" when he utters it! I have more fun with Joe than any other TV show, Often I add "Well, we'll see about that". Pure entertainment, suspense and lessons in analysis and logic. As far as Carl Marino goes, he wins "Sexiest Man in the World" hands-down. At 85, I know what sexy is and Carl is actually second to the real Joe Kenda!
Lt.Joe Kenda…Chuck Norris seeks advice from him!!!
ShayJay Carino……Carl would make an awesome James Bond. Chuck Norris should have the personal contacts to make that idea be taken under consideration.
What do you think? Anyone?
When will Homicide Hunter return
HEY!, Chuck Norris. Use your strings to get Carl Marino as the next James Bond.
JUST DO IT, CHUCK!
I'm from Colorado Springs. Its a city of about a half a million poeple. Over 20 yrs that's 20 a year. Most semi- large cities have way more murders. I actually met him. My brother was sworn in the same day he was. My problem with the show is he takes credit for solving every case. No one does that alone. I was happy to see Ray G's commentary on the show. I love Ray since 1963.
While there's really nothing about the show that I don't like, I do agree that it's a bit misleading to present the stories to the public as though Kenda single-handedly solved every crime. As you said, "Nobody does that"; it has to be accomplished as a well-oiled team.
BUT, if you've very quickly risen in the ranks from patrol officer to lead detective, and you've lead your team in such a way that results in an average of 20 solved homicides every year, well….. I'd say you've earned your own show where you get to take the credit. :-)
I don't see Joe as "tak[ing] credit for solving every case." He's a supervisor; he tells, and the reenactments show the work of his subordinates, the M.E. and other police agencies. There are even current-day interviews with other people involved in the case. Joe is relating the events as a participant, and I think it's very even-handed. As in most work situations, success is credited to the leader of the team. And so are the failures.
You want to see "taking credit"? Watch the CSI fictions – they're always the heroes, never the cops. A better take is the truth of "Forensic Files."
Does he really smoke and if so for how long?
From what I can gather he smokes like a chimney.
He should have a book of "Kendaisms" starting with, "It's not a crime to be an asshole, if it was we'd have to erect a fence around Colorado and tell everyone they're in custody."
Eh, we could erect a fence around planet Earth (except that it's already been done. But that's another story.)
I agree about the book!
I know smoking is now considered almost a mortal sin but I appreciate them including it in the show. I'm always grateful to see an accurate portrayal of the past – so often the current values and mores are presented as though they were always in fashion . I'm around the same age as Joe and nearly everyone smoked; I think it's important for viewers who weren't alive then to know how people actually behaved. I worked in a girls' private school where the faculty room was always thick with smoke until the 90's. I'm sure in a high-pressure job such as his, smoking was even more prevalent. Great show. I really appreciate Joe's insights about people's nature and my heart goes out to anyone who has to witness what humans are capable of on a daily basis.
👍👍👍
I discovered Joe Kenda earlier this year, and was terribly disappointed that I had missed the earlier episodes! It is
the absolute best, most interesting and thoroughly enjoyable crime show, and I've seen them all! And I have
to say, Joe is wonderful. His demonstrated empathy, his quiet determination, and that
devilish humor that peeks out occasionally…….fabulous! Love him to pieces.
Love the show, Joe. I'm. It sure why you're depicted as smoking all the time, but your current face color appears its accurate. Too bad. I'm hoping your health is good. Love your deal pan humor, but most of all your thinking through these crimes.
we living in Bronaugh/Sheldon/and Nevada,missouri love the program. Keep on joe and carl.
Love the show. It’s scary, fascinating and Kenda does as much justice as he can. Getting the truth if we can.
I’m shocked and grieved about some of the acquittals depicted and short sentences for well proved atrocious crimes. That has to be the worst, to see all the evidence dismissed by jurors. The guy who killed the mom and her two kids in their apt, walked, and was later thrown out of a ny window comes to mind.
You people obviously don’t listen to the voice of the real Kenda. He ALWAYS gives credit to his colleagues. He frequently states that no cop does his job alone. All police are brothers and sisters and ALL of them know what they contribute to each and every case they are working. I might just listen a little better than others though!
Please tell me it isn't true, that Joe Kenda is cancelled….. I look forward to it every week. Joe's dry humor always makes me smile. Please come back Joeeeeeee,,,,,,
Cindy
Matt Forrester, I’m 54 yrs old and my Dr
never smoked in his office or people in the waiting room. My parents never talked about their Dr. smoking but did talk about using the bathroom outside.
I love the show!! Mr Joe Kenda is a very cool an real. ? As for Carl he is fabulous an very sexy.. I like the fact that Joe is true an so is the show!! Xoxo to all of them.
I enjoy the show to a point since I really seek true crime tv shows. Given that it is aired on ID I'm actually quite pleased it isn't more melodramatic. If it were any other genre besides crime I would not watch this dry, monotone, underlying angry, narrator talk about anything else. I had to get used to him and his real lack of social skills. It's fine to be procedural, but he supposedly had a life besides crime, right? Perhaps the show just shows him as having zip personality and is too one-dimensional.
What I don't like, as others have mentioned, is the smoking all the time. The argument that it shows an accurate depiction of the day isn't enough reason for me. There are plenty of shows around the same era (decades really that people smoked freely without the fear that smoking kills) that do not have smoking. It isn't necessary. The show is representing Kendra as a hero and the fact that he is always lighting up, obviously inhaling cigarette smoke, stomping or grinding out lit cigs is not good. It's too much of the character as it is handled. Show the pack of cigs to get the point across– point made. Or, he could talk about how he quit once he realized how smoking kills.
He does look unhealthy as an adult which might help young people get the message, but young people learn by observing.
I don’t care for Kenda’s narration of the stories. Wastes time. Not interesting to me. Letactor Carl Mariano, do it all and I would love!