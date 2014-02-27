- Home
Hi. I recently baught Paul Colby's house in Montclair Nj. It's been renovated and is now for sale listed with Coldwell banker. 5 parkway. Montclair NJ
His widow has left much of his art work and Bitter End memorabilia. Many photos of artists who have played there and many autographs. You can reach me through my agent Lisa at Coldwell banker Montclair office. My name is Mike