- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Hello,
Happy Chinese New Year – The Year of the Horse! For those who would like to learn how to cook Chinese food at home, check out my Chinese home cooking show on Youtube (http://www.youtube.com/user/ChineseHomeCookingWN)
Happy Home Cooking!
Julia Wong, Show Host
Chinese Home Cooking Weekngiht http://www.youtube.com/user/ChineseHomeCookingWN
Please bring back Suzie's gibber scallion bass. It was amazing. Only thing I ate there
Ginger not gibber
like the old menu. no longer a fan. the new menu stinks. sorry
Recovering from an illness, I suffered a near-blackout at Uncle Ted's. I tried to keep it cool, but they could tell something was off, and the entire staff was extremely solicitous–which, even in my haze, I greatly appreciated.
Good, caring people!
IOt is great to see that the Chinese menus in most Chinese Restaurants are adding value to the individuals that are looking for more health options. At our restaurant we take a similar approach as Uncle Ted and making some of the more traditional dishes healthier. Great job Uncle!
Are you on crack again, QuiQui? I've lived most of my life in areas that are popular with Arab immigrants and I've never (not once) seen a man wearing one of those things on his head, here.
I was there w a friend last Thursday. It was cold rainy and nasty out so we decided to go in there and have eggdrop soup. As that’s all we wanted we sat at the bar rather then a table. We received one small thing of crunchy noodles so as Ted was sitting directly across from us I politely asked could we pls have more noodles. He looked like God knows what I said!!! He angrily and nastily told us IT COSTS EXTRA!!! For a little tiny bit more of crunchy noodles!!! I’ve been eating Chinese food most of my life and have been in zillions of Oriental restaurants in a few different states and NEVER heard that crap b4!! Shame on him!!!! Nasty petty little man!!!
Chinese food menus are changing all over the place and Uncle Ted's is a great example of that. There are so many Chinese restaurants to choose from nowadays that it can become daunting at times to make a good selection. Great article and thanks for posting..