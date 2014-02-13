- Home
BIDs are so inherently undemocratic that I can't see how anyone in that area could be for them. And I bet they see themselves as such Democrats. BIDs are just business fiefdoms that screw over the local residents. So wrong.
Meat market activities used to extend up Ninth Avenue to 15th Street. There was a chicken wholesaler next door to what is now the Porter House, and the Wells Fargo bank space used to be a taxi company (not meat-related, but the kind of business that operates in not-so-fancy neighborhoods). On the ground floor of what is now the Apple store, there used to be a fish wholesaler and a food counter that catered very much to the meatpackers. So did Nick's, on the corner of 14th and Ninth. I live on 15th Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues, and I tell people I live in the meatpacking district. We certainly used to have the tranny hookers from the meat district on this block.
The supporters of this BID are the very same people that run around saying how much they are fighting for mom & pop businesses and retail diversity. Nothing could be further from the truth. Deep pocketed, big firms like Google have no problem with another tax, a drop in the bucket for them, but for small businesses an additional BID tax is overwhelming. The landlord passes along all the taxes, so that the small m&p's can't stay in business without a liquore licenses. And you know how much this area needs another one of those. BIDs only drive out retail diversity and create an economic environment where only big chains and mega-firms can move in and survive.
Lauren Danzinger says the following. ".M.P.I.A. has a good reputation of being open to conversations,” she said. “We can have more conversations. We can have a meeting.”
Danzinger and MPIA have never been friendly to residents. This quote from her is ridiculous.
The BIDS boundaries really match up with MPIA's and CIC's boundaries both creations of Paul Pariser. So basically this just gives him more power. Many residents and business owners are very skeptical.
"Being open to conversations" is such a worn out political tactic. They will listen, then say the residents were heard, and then go right ahead and do what they were going to do in the first place without acting on anything that was said. So transparent.
Funny, I've lived in the meatpacking district for 30 years (14th and 9th) and think I'm the northern boundary of the market. The notion that this is a remotely residential neighborhood is laughable (see Sugar Factory comments). And nothing that exists now or that's projected in commercial plans for the area benefits the maybe 25 residents living within the current 14th Street to Gansevoort meatmarket boundaries. We have a minority stake here and no voice. The neighborhood is for sale to the highest bidder. It is what it is, groaning with luxury retail outlets and drunk kids vomiting on my front door. Good times! http://www.goodbyenewyork.org
the slaughterhouse was at 39th and 11th.
The MPIA's website says…"the proposed BID will establish a district that is unified under a single identity and mission, supporting a vision for a stronger business district and mixed-use neighborhood.
Already a high-profile commercial, entertainment, and retail corridor, the Meatpacking District is a world-class destination that continues to grow. With the addition of many new commercial developments in the coming years, including the new Whitney Museum, slated for opening in 2015, the area is expected to see marked increased levels of visitation and traffic, straining our neighborhood’s resources."
So this "commercial, entertainment, and retail corridor" continues to grow how? By taking over parts of the neighborhoods to its north and south? This organization has one agenda, and it is all about increasing and institutionalizing current and future profits generated for itself by the nightlife and tourism industry. Seems to me we are already paying taxes for the "services" this BID is "promising". There are quite enough loud, obnoxious drunken hordes already streaming in and out of the meat packing district as it now stands. I see no reason to pour gasoline on this fire by extending its boundaries. We are already overwhelmed with tourism north of 14th street. We don't need to encourage more above 14th Street.
Surely, Mr. Gottlieb is rolling over in his grave and laughing at the "leaders" of this area.
Sadly, some of the very last of Gottlieb's beautiful empty buildings are now being gutted for more extremely rarefied things/activities (Gansevoort Street).
That lawyer Stark is an All-Star
It certainly is interesting that the chair of CB2, Mr. Gruber, is arguing that one should be cautious since we don’t know what will happen in hte long term, after the current leaders of the BID change, and that adequate consideration of these consequences is important.
The exact same argument has been made to Mr. Gruber about the Washington Square Park Conservancy’s four ‘book club ladies’ founding members, and their huge hidden plans only forced to light by citizen investigation. Mr. Gruber has shown no interest in his concept of long term caution when it comes to Washington Square Park.
