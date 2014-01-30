BY SCOTT STIFFLER | Put those deadlines on hold, ditch the kids for a few hours and head to the Andaz Wall Street hotel — for a provocative and stimulating night that just might become your new regular thing.

Once a month, the Pen Parentis literary salon hosts readings by authors who’ve remained prolific, while raising a family. Their tips, plus ample time for schmoozing with other parents dedicated to staying on creative track, will help you realize your own goal of writing — while providing the opportunity to come home with a few books that don’t rhyme, pop up or ask you to pinpoint Waldo.

The salon’s February installment features three authors from Tin House — a publishing imprint whose irreverent magazine contains works of fiction, nonfiction and poetry, as well as columns on food and drink. Brooklyn resident Elissa Schappell, a founding editor of that magazine, will read from “Blueprints for Building Better Girls.” Joining her will be Cari Luna, whose debut novel “The Revolution of Every Day” was published last October — and Matthew Specktor, whose “American Dream Machine” is currently in development for a series on Showtime. After their readings, the authors will talk about their writing and parenting lives in an informal roundtable. Brian Gresko and M. M. De Voe, from Pen Parentis, host and moderate.

On March 11, “Authors Discuss Their Passions” features Ann Hood, Rick Moody and Max Watman. April 8’s “Authors on the Verge” welcomes Sara Lippmann, Ben Tanzer and Caeli Wolfson Widger (with special guest host Julia Fierro).

— Tues., Feb. 11, at 7pm. In the lobby of the Andaz Hotel (75 Wall St., enter from Water or Pearl Sts.). Free, and open to the public (21+ only; Happy hour specials on beer and wine). For info, visit pennparentis.org. RSVP recommended: info@penparentis.org. Also visit facebook.com/penparentis. Twitter: @penparentis.