BY PASHA FARMANARA | With New York hosting the Super Bowl for the first time, one of the biggest events will be held at Pier 40.

The massive W. Houston St. pier has gone through major changes for this year’s Super Bowl, including the addition of a large, temporary white tent that will be hosting the eighth annual DirecTV Celebrity Beach Bowl, and the DirecTV Saturday Night Super Bowl Party.

Unlike many other exclusive or expensive Super Bowl-related activities, Saturday’s Beach Bowl is free to attend and open to the public. There has been a lack of space in previous years, so organizers recommend fans arrive early for the best chance of getting into the game and concert. Doors open at 10 a.m.

The Beach Bowl will feature a number of celebrities, including actor/comedian Tracy Morgan, food celebrity Guy Fieri and former NFL players, including quarterback Joe Montana and defensive back Deion Sanders.

The game will be followed by a performance by rock band Paramore, and will be broadcast live on DirecTV’s Audience Network.

Later that evening, Pier 40 will be the venue for the DirecTV Saturday Night Super Bowl Party, which will feature Giants Quarterback Eli Manning as co-host and Jay-Z as the headlining performer, with rumors that Beyoncé may make a surprise appearance.

Tickets to the DirecTV Saturday Night Super Bowl Party range from about $1,200 to $1,400, according to StubHub, basically, in the same range as tickets to the actual Super Bowl.

The white courtyard tent is not the only recent addition to the pier. Since Monday, Jan. 27, NFL commentator Dan Patrick has been hosting his Super Bowl preview shows from Pier 40’s rooftop, and will be hosting special guests, including pro players Adrian Peterson and Nick Foles and former Alabama Q.B. A.J. McCarron.

The set for Patrick’s show is set up adjacent to a small football gridiron, which sports a miniature field goal post.

The Hudson River Park Trust is reportedly being paid $1 million for the Super Bowl-related uses of the pier.