What a victory — for the neighborhood, the city, still recovering from Bloomberg rezoning-fatigue, and those who care about preserving NYU's integrity as an academic institution in and of the Village, rather than a land-grabbing real estate heavy.
Judge Mills’s ruling puts the lie to the most prevalent fallacy surrounding this entire expansion from the start, as spun relentlessly by the NYU administration's overpaid PR machine: The expansion was to take place solely on NYU-owned as opposed to city-owned and maintained land, to be used and enjoyed by the public. As for the second fallacy, put to rest by NYU’s own faculty, like myself, and attested by the 5 Votes of No Confidence in Pres. Sexton’s leadership and no fewer than 39 departmental and school resolutions against 2031 specifically (including those by the Stern Business School and the Economics Dept., for lack of any budgetary transparency)? That this expansion ever had a clear and logical academic rationale. Make no mistake, this expansion plan had precious little to do with academics and everything to do with real estate and bond ratings. The most telling figure of all: No more than a paltry 18% of the original plan’s projected footage was intended to be used for instructional academic use. That is to say, for classroom space. The original plan did include a university hotel, however! And that’s not a joke.
Regrettably, this entire dispute, ongoing for about six years now, has taken a very heavy toll. Thanks to the expansion plan’s inexplicably massive scale, untenable cost and the lack of any serious consultation with NYU’s own faculty, this expansion has pitted NYU against the Village, the faculty against the upper administration and even faculty against faculty. In the process, Pres. Sexton lost the trust and confidence of his faculty and fractured our university's relationship with the Village community virtually beyond repair, all the while playing out his Taj Mahal fantasies on the backs of our over-indebted students, raising tuition by $18,000 during his tenure — and for what?
The battle isn’t over. But for today … it's time to celebrate. This ruling, coupled with a new administration in City Hall — and a Public Advocate who has publicly supported the cause of the Village community and NYU faculty concerned about our university’s academic reputation and fiscal health — changes everything. My own hope, as NYU faculty, is that the administration changes course, learns to repurpose and economize its existing space and find more creative ways to expand beyond "the core," begins listening to its own stake holders in earnest (faculty, students and alumni) and, last but hardly least, makes genuine efforts to regain the good will and mend the broken fences with our Village neighbors, who have sustained the university for as long as it has called the Village home.
What a great partial victory and frankly, to me, a surprise that the likes of Bloomberg, Quinn, and Chin (among others) were not able to carry the day along with the real estate developers like Sexton. Let's hope the 'zipper' gets blocked too.
Bloomberg, Quinn, and Chin = The Axis of Evil
Great news. Good work, everyone. Is there a party to celebrate?
I'm sure our community is applauding the judge's decision. Blessings on all who helped make this lawsuit possible. The Village survives.
What a fantastic way to start 2014! Thank you GVSHP and all others for your tireless efforts to protect and preserve The Village.
This is wonderful news for us. However, Adrian Benepe is quoted in the NY Times: “The irony is, if this project is completed, it will result in two of these properties being turned into parks created at N.Y.U.’s expense. It’s almost cutting off your nose to spite your face.” No support from him. After NYU's last expansion, the WSV children's playground was off limits to my (neighborhood) kids. Has Mr. Benepe seen the one they built for us outsiders? We were also not permitted in the Sasaki Garden. And, they promised an elementary school. Has Mr. Benepe seen it? The point is, temporary is supposed to be 20 years, and the likelihood of these "parks at NYU's expense" is highly questionable. We need to continue our vigilance.
Benepe is a hack, a Bloomberg appointee, who only got his job through the nepotism of his father who started the Greenmarket. If it weren't for Dad, he'd have a hard time getting a job as the parkee cleaning the men's room in WSP.
They are ALREADY parks, overseen by loving community volunteers. Benepe is just wrong.
Even if this holds up (which is probably only a 50-50 chance), the rezoning is still in place. They can rearrange the project to work without those strips. And, also, given how this sailed though the city council over the objection of the village idiots, why wouldn't it go through the state legislature just as easily? The Senate will be okay with it, I doubt Cuomo would stop it. The big question is where does Sheldon Silver stand. If he want it to move forward it will.
There is only one "idiot" that I can spot here — as you have proven yourself to be in your reactionary, cynical and grossly uninformed comments at every opportunity, without exception. Have you ever had a SINGLE substantive, well-reasoned thought or observation to contribute amid your stream of negative drivel, which might show at least an inkling of understanding of community, community activism against moneyed interests, environmental concerns or higher education? Anything at all? And yet without fail, you insist on sliming virtually every comments section to articles that address local issues that Villagers and New Yorkers care deeply about and that have a real impact on their daily lives. Daily lives that, yes, would be very negatively affected by this outsized (and, even for NYU itself, financially catastrophic), academically undefined and architecturally ill-conceived expansion plan. Ill-conceived, that is, unless you're a member of the Board of Trustees, with real estate ambitions of your own — or have ambitions of opening up another Dunkin' Donuts instead of maintaining a public garden or building a new and much-needed public school. Or simply a crank. I suspect that you're the latter.
The "community" (which means a handful of disaffected aging hippy professors and neighborhood NIBMYs) are attempting to derail a project that will over the course of it's useful life create tens if not hundreds of thousands of jobs, and tens of billions of dollars of economic activity (I'm included the secondary effects caused by the students and faculty who'll come to use the new facilities, and the jobs created to build and maintain them.) All this on an underutilized superblock that can easily absorb the development, with little or no negative affect beyond some construction issues (which is just part of living in NYC.)
So who's being the reactionary here, the one who wants to use the available resources to create a major economic and intellectual development hub, or the one who want to turn their neighborhood into a museum to itself.
You are coward hurling vemon behind a fake name. Use your real name. I dare you.!
Actually it isn't park land. It was never transferred to the Parks Department (which is why I think this will be overturned on appeal (if the State Legislature doesn't rubber stamp the transfer, making the appeal moot.)
Yeah, we get it, you hate NYU. Who cares. NYC needs NYU more than it needs the '60's leftover wannabe hippies to want to get rid of it.
"The Villager, in turn, asked Chin if she is equally glad that the open-space strips on the north superblock will now — as a result of Mills’s ruling — enjoy park protections. Again, N.Y.U. would like to use these strips to help construct its 2031 project, but now cannot based on Mills’s decision. Chin did not respond by press time."
Anyone surprised?
“Preserving green space is one of my utmost priorities,” Chin responded in an e-mailed statement.
Really? Giving NYU the city-owned park in front of the Coles Gym and allowing them to erect about a million square foot building on it is preserving green space?
That public land would be a lovely playground and reflecting garden if not for NYU's own deliberate lack of stewardship. NYU agreed to maintain that park as a condition of building Coles, and then trashed and padlocked it in defiance of their agreement and the community. Now, thanks to NYU's bad acts, they get the benefit of acquiring public land and building on a streetside park! What part of this is fair on any level? Chin knows about that park's history, as the community recounted it time and again. To say that this is about the much-loved LaGuardia Corner Garden and Time Landscape just shows how limited her knowledge of this community really is.
Chin made a back room deal, for what reason, and how she was pressured by sexton, Lipton, chin, Quinn and the emperor Bloomberg, we will never know. But if she really was concerned with parkland, all she had to do was look at the park flag standing tall in the park and see the parkland she was handing over. By the way, we are still waiting to know the undisclosed dollar amount NYU would have paid the citizens of NY. Of course we all know it was nothing. Thank you Deborah Glick, the faculty, the community and the attorneys for fighting for our park land. Just think if the administration of the dog run didn't cave in to NYU's scare tactics, that strip might have been saved to.
Chin's total support for NYU is consistent with what she is- a developer. There was a probable quid pro quo made with Quinn. Chin's buddies at the First American International Bank, owned by Mainland Communist Chinese interests, had their Landmarked Bowery property removed from protection. Removing properties from landmark protection is nearly unprecedented. A farcical hearing was held where Chin stated that the building needed to be demolished so "low income commercial space" could be built. (sometimes there is no difference between a dead skunk and a politician). After the property's protections were removed F.A.I.B, sold the lot, profiting F.A.I.B. Chin's relationship to her constituents north of Canal ST has either been ambivalent or down right hostile. Up next for paving is the Elizabeth St Garden.
Interesting that Assemblymember Deborah Glick is the only politician on the side of the larger community.
Mendez selling out most of the community to side with her so-called sister shows where her loyalty is buried. Why does Silver and Kavanagh get free ride? Anyway- good work to all who helped win this battle. Good job Lincoln.
