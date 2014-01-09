- Home
From what your headline states, I expected a very different article. It is clear from your own article, that Corey Johnson did not "tap" Jeffrey LeFrancois until after RJ Jordan decided to leave the position. It really makes me question your reporting Mr. Anderson! Nancy Shamban
Already such a shit show from Corey Johnson and he's hardly a week into office! Sad.
The elected officials in this district were so terrified of Yetta Kurland getting elected because her commitment was not to them, but to her community, that they were willing to put anyone in place to defeat her. It is obvious that Mr. Johnson is already showing his true colors.
Maybe now Jordan can admit he helped Corey Johnson physically attack and beat up an elderly Chelsea resident who was passing out literature critical of Johnson during the campaign. The Villager refused to report this incident. Lincoln Anderson is a known apologist for Quinn and her cronies, and will likely delete this comment. Lincoln, You can't handle the truth!
were you there?
As I see from the above comments, the Yetta clan is feasting on garbage as usual.
Jeffrey is a fantastic choice. Corey won this election in a landslide because the other candidate couldn't cut it.
The loser is actually calling voters to ask (multiple choice) why oh why they didn't vote for them. How desparate. I could see it if it were a close election, but come on folks.
Congratulations to a great team. I truly liked and admire RJ and I'm sure he'll do well in any field he pursues.
As a proud Yetta supporter, WestSideVoter, I can say, we don't feast on garbage, we expose it, thus the constant knee jerk reactions of your clan.
To WestSide Voter, I can raise questions about Johnson, who is ill-prepared for this position even though I am not – and was not – a supporter of Yetta Kurland, and I am not in contact with anyone from Kurland's camp. I just think Johnson is full of crap. And also, it's time for Dick Gottfried to retire. He sold out long time ago and his staff reflects that.
Although it is a little muddled in the article, and as Nancy pointed out, Corey didn't go to Jeffery until RJ decided not to take on the role of chief of staff.
Talk about being sore losers – the people of district 3 OVERWHELMINGLY elected Corey as their councilman because he is the right choice, because he will work day and night for the people of this district, because he DOESN'T LIE to the voters, because he doesn't invent fiction to try and get himself elected. Corey always has been, and will be a dedicated public servant.
Despite the intimation in the article that Corey somehow jettisoned RJ on the eve of taking office, I know for a fact that this was entirely RJ's decision. Kurland supporters can make any noise they want, it doesn't make their stories true. You would have thought they learned this lesson during the campaign, but I guess they like their fantasy world.
The Jakes and other Corey supporters show the paternalism and dishonesty that plagued Corey and his campaign. They attack Kurland and her supporters, twisting everything. Their lies are Kurland lying, Corey's problems are Kurland supporters fault. You can only blame others for so long for your shortcomings before people stop believing you.
Kurland couldn't get elected to dog catcher because she turned off every voter she came in contact with. The evidence is in the vote count. She got slammed down. It was embarrassing. Are you saying the numbers were invented? She didn't get one…not a single meaning full endorsement. Talk about lies? Kurland is the queen of lies, deception and fabrication. I can tell you first hand I was astounded at how she tried to sell a pile to me personally not realizing that I knew better. I actually allowed her to spin a web to see how far she'd go. On election night she had to be reprimanded several times for not following election rules. Otherwise why is she now asking "oooh please tell me why you didn't vote for me?" whine whine sniff sniff…Answer: "WE don't trust you; you don't follow the rules; you mud sling instead of sticking to issues"
The voters have spoken. Thank God that a capable person,who refused to go into the gutter to get a vote is our new representative. Face it…you LOST BIG TIME. Lick your wounds, go to charm school & do some soul searching.
There's no need to re-fight the election. Corey beat Yetta by almost a 2 to 1 margin. it wasn't close. And it has ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO with the subject of this article. As was stated above, The Villager seems to want to create a situation with RJ leaving when none exists, and Yetta's supporters want to jump on it as some sort of proof that Corey is evil.
RJ decided he didn't want to be Chief of Staff, so he left. Nothing more to it. Some people like campaigning, some people like governing, some people like both. They require different skill sets. It's not like RJ is becoming Chief to some other Council member. He's left the political arena entirely. Maybe he couldn't take the complete bullshit that surrounds this, as evidenced by The Villager article and the comments by Kurland supporters. And who could blame him?
LDK
Well said. Spot on. You're absolutely right about it being RJ's decision and nothing more dishy than that.
Time to do something else with the day besides getting soiled with cranky sore losers.
Love Lowell
I loved Yetta and voted for her, but I now stand behind our Councilman Corey and support his efforts. Our Yetta had recently posted in the Huffington Post on December 31, 2013
"What if we could focus our concerns on the system itself rather than being intolerant of those we elect to represent us? In other words, what would it look like if we chose in 2014 to set our newly elected officials up for success?"
I encourage all us Yetta supports to change the tone and work within the system for the change we wish to see. I believe it was our negativity that helped to lose the race, and Yetta has set the example for all of us proud women who live in the district, working towards all the progressive goals we wish to achieve. After all, it's not about winning or losing elections, it's the greater good of a bigger fight for the betterment of our lovely city.
here, here!!!!
ha, ha Hear, Hear!
Corey Johnson is a Tom Duane/Christine Quinn clone. He will follow in their foot steps by using our community for their personal gains. We just can't seem to elect someone who wants to better our community.
Mike5044, for the record, was a paid advisor for the "Anybody but Quinn" group, which also supported Mr. Johnson's opponent in the City Council race. He has a staff of 5 that actively post online comments to try and derail any publicly elected official who is not in line with his radical agenda and who would not provide kickbacks to his PAC. It's time to come clean Mike.
Taken verbatim, what Mike5 posted, Corey is going to use his office for Tom and Chris's personal gain.
If he can't write in clear English, why should we believe a word he says?
Its not a good start for him, I him his next weeks in office will be better.
I am Sylvia Rivera decent relative. Mr. Corey Johnson lie 1969 for many week. I sure he will pay heavy fine.