Great. Sidewalks are not congested enough downtown. Now we have to have CitiBank's cutesy little advertising bikes furthering hampering our pathways.
And DOT tells us to shovel the show between the bkes? Considering the bikes are inches apart, perhaps Sadik-Khan will have her final photo-op and show us plebians how that is able to be done.
But what does Sadik-Khan care? She has wreaked her damage already and will now make gazillions working for Emperor Bloomberg, leaving us commoners to deal with their mess.
Well, at least CitiBank is still getting free advertising to soften their terrible image.
Thanks to the Villager for an excellent piece of writing and for a reminder that there is still a free press. Thanks.
