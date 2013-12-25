On Sat., Dec. 21, East Side kids enjoyed a double treat when they got free gifts, plus the thrill of meeting Mr. and Mrs. Claus, at the annual Children’s Holiday Toy Drive, sponsored by the Ninth Police Precinct, N.Y.U. and Birch Family Services. The youngsters also got a rousing welcome from the New York University bobcat, and there was live music as the snow fell. Helping make the charitable event happen, local merchants, like The Half Pint, at 76 W. Third St., offered customers a special deal: Bring a gift for a child and get 10 to 15 percent off your bill. Other participating merchants included Jebon Sushi NYC, Amity Hall, Greenwich Village Mail Center and Eva’s Supplements. And, of course, it just wouldn’t be a Holiday Toy Drive without Jerry Shea, longtime president of the Ninth Precinct Community Council — posing with his new partner, “Officer Teddy” — who has helped organize the event for years.