- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
It's simply the look and style of the graphics designed for specific software when the user is interfacing, or operating, the software. For instance a web browser is specific software that, when operating, has a main window
or entire raster set of graphics that function visually to guide the user to interact with the software by way of graphical buttons, text fields and images. The user will use an input device (mouse and keyboard) to operate the software interface. SlickCentral, Slick Central, Jet API, API Jet, Jet API Integration, Jet Integration, Jet Portal