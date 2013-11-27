- Home
He should have branched out into building, configuring, repairing, and supporting computers.
That's an odd comment by BBMW. Gan isn't retiring because he doesn't have enough business — in fact, business is better than ever, as the story makes clear.
It's a good story, but a couple of corrections: there are no Olympus typewriters, only Olympia; and manual typewriters are still made in China, but the quality is low.
And now I correct myself! Not "better than ever," but business has been on the upswing recently with the newfound popularity of typewriters.
Fortunately there are several other typewriter repair and sales establishments in the New York area.
I’m so sorry to see Bino go. He has repaired my typewriters and sold me ribbons as well as notebooks and pens for ages. You say there are other shops? Would you mind listing a few? I’m loyal to Bino but if he is going, I would love a resource. All the best Bino!!
TTS Business Products, 325 Nassau Blvd., Garden City South, NY, 11530. Tel. 516-489-8300; store hours Mon – Fri, 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, on Thursdays until 7:30 and also by appointment. This shop on Long Island provides repair and restoration services for virtually any typewriter or adding machine ever manufactured. They also sell ribbons for most typewriters & adding machines. http://www.typewriterdepot.com.
Michael Ardito, New York, NY (Staten Island). 718-982-6876, hometown1@verizon.net.
Gramercy Typewriter Company, 174 5th Avenue, Suite 400, New York, NY 10010. 212-674-7700.
All Type Business Machines Company, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY 10010. Telephone: 212 243-3605, 212 741-3900. Fax# 212 243-3609. Email atbmco@aol.com.
Alex Konstantinovsky, Alex Shoe Store, 404 E. 73d St., New York, NY 10021. (212) 249-3659.
Specialty Business Machines, 253 W 35th St. # 12A, New York, NY 10001. Phone 212-587-9600, fax 212-587-9617.
Raymond Tumar, New York, NY: 718-351-8715 (after 7 in the evening).
World of Fax. "We service Rockland County, Bergen County, New York City, Manhattan." Phone 845-624-2288, fax 845-624-2299, toll free 800-634-9329. Website http://www.worldoffax.com (typewriter repair information here). "We have been repairing typewriters Since 1974."
Does anyone know how to get in touch with Bino for a conversation? I'm researching the history and culture of Olivetti typewriters and want to ask him a couple of questions. Thanks!
