ARIES (March 21-April 19): I was out walking when I spied an older woman standing over her aged Yorkshire Terrier. “He’s having trouble getting his business done,” she confided. “He’s been struggling for 10 minutes.” Feeling sympathy, with a flourish of my hand, I said, “More power to you, little one. May you purge your burden.” The dog instantly defecated. “It’s like you waved a magic wand!” the woman exclaimed. Now I am invoking my wizardry in your behalf, Aries, though less literally: More power to you. May you purge your psychological burden.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): “You won’t do it at the right time,” warns writer Kate Moller. “You’ll change your mind. You’ll change your heart. It’s not going to turn out the way you thought it would.” And yet, Moller concludes, “It will be better.” Fate may be comical in the way it plays with your expectations and plans, Taurus, but I predict you will ultimately be glad about the outcome.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): In the coming weeks, you Geminis could be skillful and even spectacular liars. You will have the potential to deceive more people, bend more truths, and even fool yourself better than anyone else. Yet you could also tell imaginative stories that rouse people from their ruts. You might explore the positive aspects of Kurt Vonnegut’s theory that we tend to become what we pretend to be. Or you could simply be so creative and playful and improvisational in everything you do that you catalyze a lot of inspirational fun. Which way will you go?

CANCER (June 21-July 22): I’m all in favor of you indulging your instinct for self-protection. As a Cancerian myself, I understand that one of the ways you take good care of yourself is by making sure that you feel reasonably safe. Yet, your mental and emotional health also requires you to leave your comfort zone regularly. If you make yourself ready and eager for changes, the changes that are coming will kick your ass in mostly educational and pleasurable ways.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Who exactly do you want to be when you grow up, and what is the single most important experience you need in order to make that happen? What riches do you want to possess when you are finally wise enough to make enlightened use of them? Which one of your glorious dreams is not quite ripe enough for you to fulfill it, but is primed to be dramatically ripened soon? Leo, I would meditate on these questions. Answers will be forthcoming.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): At an elementary school festival some years ago, I was the Mad Hatter from “Alice in Wonderland.” I asked kids to make a wish, whereupon I sprinkled their heads with magic fairy dust. Some kids were skeptical. They questioned that the fairy dust would make their wishes come true. A few walked away without making a wish or accepting the fairy dust. Yet every single one of those kids returned later saying they had changed their minds, and each asked for more than the usual amount of fairy dust. Virgo, you should return to the scene of your doubts and demand extra fairy dust.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): “The door to the invisible must be visible,” wrote surrealist spiritual author Rene Daumal. The opportunity is still invisible simply because it has no precedents in your life; you can’t imagine what it is. But just recently a door to that unknown realm has become visible to you. I suggest you open it, though you have almost no idea what’s behind it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): In Tim Burton’s film “Alice in Wonderland,” Alice asks the White Rabbit, “How long is forever?” He replies, “Sometimes, just one second.” That’s an important piece of information for you, Scorpio. “Forever” might actually turn out to be one second or 90 minutes or a month or a year or who knows? A situation you assumed was permanent could ultimately change — perhaps much faster than you imagined — as if by magic.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): “I need a little language such as lovers use,” wrote Virginia Woolf in her novel “The Waves.” “I need no words. Nothing neat… I need a howl; a cry.” Sagittarius, Woolf is speaking for you right now. You should be willing to get guttural and primal… to trust the teachings of silence and the crazy wisdom of your body… to bask in the dumfounding brilliance of the Eternal Wow. Are you brave enough to love what can’t be put into words?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): “I get bored with the idea of becoming a better listener,” writes business blogger Penelope Trunk. “Why would I do that when interrupting people is so much faster?” If you want to impose your will on people and do things as quickly as possible, Capricorn, follow Trunk’s advice this week. If you have other goals — like building consensus, learning important information you don’t know, and winning help from people who feel affection for you — I suggest you find out how to have maximum fun by being an excellent listener.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The last time meteorologists officially added a new type of cloud formation to the International Cloud Atlas was 1951. They’re considering another one. It’s called “asperatus” — from the Latin undulatus asperatus, meaning “turbulent undulation.” According to the Cloud Appreciation Society, it resembles “the surface of a choppy sea from below.” But although it looks rough and agitated, it almost never brings a storm. I suspect you, too, will soon discover something new. It may at first look turbulent, but I bet it will mostly just be interesting.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Should you try private experiments that might generate intimate miracles? Yes! Should you dream up extravagant proposals and schedule midnight rendezvous! By all means! Should you pick up where your fantasies left off the last time you got too timid to explore further? Naturally! Should you find out what “as raw as the law allows” actually means? I encourage you! Should you tap into the open secret at the core of your wild beauty! Of course!

— By Rob Brezsny