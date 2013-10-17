- Home
This is GREAT news! They especially need a speed bump near PS 64/Earth School on Avenue B and 6th Street. The traffic there is CRAZY, people zooming by in morning and afternoons, even though the streets are full of parents with kids dropping off or picking up from school. The two school crossing guards aren't enough to safeguard pedestrians and parents with bicycles from the speeders who seem willing to risk life and limb (other people's) to hurry up and get to that next red light. I would like to see speed bumps all around Tompkins Square.
Agree is amazing development for community. They need MAJOR traffic calming measures on the superwide street on East 4th Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue A. Cars take the double wide street with parking on both sides (angled on the north side) as a license to race down the middle. And it is located next to a school!!!
