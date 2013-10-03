BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Although it’s part of a future development site for a new luxury residential building, the former adult book and video store at the corner of Clarkson and West Sts. is being renovated to reopen as a high-end topless “gentlemen’s club.” How long it will remain there until the block is eventually redeveloped is anyone’s guess.

Last week, a worker could be seen rolling on fresh gray paint above the doorway of the place, which formerly had a white facade.

Back in June, Thomas Wolfe, the club’s operator, told The Villager it would be called Mystique, and would open in a few months from then.

“We pretty much have our liquor license as long as we comply with certain things they asked for,” Wolfe said, referring to stipulations requested by Community Board 2 and the community. He had wanted to open at lunchtime, but has agreed his operating hours will be 5 p.m. to 4 a.m., though will close at 2 a.m. on Sundays.

Asked if he still felt, as he had stated earlier, that the jiggle joint’s beefy bouncers and new exterior lighting would make Clarkson St. safer for young Greenwich Village Little Leaguers going to and from the ball field at Pier 40, he said, “Of course, yes.”