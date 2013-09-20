With surveillance the hot topic due to recent news stories about the N.S.A., East Village Internet pioneer Paul Garrin will be moderating a free panel discussion on “Ethics, Law and Surveillance Culture,” at Cooper Union’s Great Hall, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., on Mon., Sept. 23. The press release for the event is below:

In light of recent revelations of pervasive digital surveillance, our panel will present the long history of domestic spying by government agencies, private sector cooperation, and the legal, ethical and business challenges of defending and preserving liberty and constitutionality in cyberspace.

Presenters:

James Bamford

Investigative Journalist, Expert on NSA and Author of “Puzzle Palace”, “Body of Secrets”, “Pretext to War”, and “The Shadow Factory”

Donna Lieberman

Executive Director, New York Civil Liberties Union

Stanley L. Cohen

Human Rights Activist, Criminal Defense Attorney, Legal Counsel

to Anonymous “PayPal 14”

Paul DeRienzo

Journalist, Educator, Radio and TV host of “Let Them Talk”

Paul Garrin moderator

Cooper Union Alum, Social Entrepreneur, Founder of Name.Space and WiFi-NY, Cyber Libertarian

The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art is located at Cooper Square (East 7th st and 3rd Avenue) New York, NY 10003.

This event is free and open to the public, and will be live streamed on the internet.

