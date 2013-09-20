Mick Jones of The Clash helped dedicate the newly painted mural to his former band mate Joe Strummer at E. Seventh St. and Avenue A on Thursday evening. As a crowd of a few hundred looked on, the mural was unveiled to cheers. After a quick pose in front of the mural for everyone’s camera, Jones used his own phone to take a photograph of the forearm of a woman whose tattoo he really liked. He posed for a few more snapshots with fans, before hopping into a black S.U.V. and driving off. Paul Simonon, The Clash’s bass player, was reportedly also in town, but didn’t make it for the mural unveiling. The previous Strummer mural had to be removed due to building repairs.