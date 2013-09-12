- Home
I used to drink there in 1963. I was 15. Drinking age was 18 but I looked older. Loved the crackling of the peanut shells beneath your feet. Sad loss.
I've, been going there for 20 years…. very sad. It was always one of my favorite places in the world to listen to good musicians.
It is very sad. “The rents all over Bleecker St. are going haywire,” he said. Let’s hope we don’t get another yogurt shop or more macaroons.
Our band played there for a long time. Great people to work with. Excellent audiences. Sure going to be missed!
More fun and excitement had there many years ago along with great music of Fresh Air. Miss the old days.
Miss Pat
I remember seeing Rolls and The Fresh Air Trio there many times. They were one of the best acts that played there. I still have a cassette somewhere of one of there shows. My favorite cover was Let It Ride! by BTO! Great fun! They had so many great acts that played there. Back Fence is sorely missed.
John, Paul, and Jimmy ! You guys were absolutely the best…talent that deserved to be heard on the world stage!..remember many nights riding down with Joey B. in the Jeep just to hear you guys play…platinum covers of "Let it Ride", and "Don't Cry Blue", better than the originals…wish the band was still together, would love to hear you guys jam again. Can still hear that power solo that Rolls would lay down, followed by some wicked flute playing!.. If you're still performing, let us know, the years just fly by…
I worked there for years. Regrettably they were forced to close a day early and the big farewell jam scheduled for the 28th (tonight as I write this) will not happen. I'm devastated. It's a terrible personal loss and a big loss for Greenwich Village.
More sad news. Spent many happy hours there in the between the 70's and 90's. USesd to go hear Bob Horan alot,so nice to see his picture up there. Thanks to the Scinto family for a great space.
Found this place in 1967 when I was at Fort Dix, New Jersey, had a H S buddy at N Y U, it was great. Went to Chumley's the same time, traveled to N Y C over the years always took friends to these two landmark spots in the Village. It will not be the same, people do not know what they missed!!!
i performed here regularly every week during 1968-1973 before i joined the Hare Krishna movement. i was known as "Nick Damien". a huge poster of me used to hang on the wall. i remember such performers as "Mad Jack" and "Bob Horan". i will never forget those days. as the saying goes "all good things come to an end." i remember Rocky's mother Alice. Rocky was the one who hired me. he was always nice to me.
I used to take my girlfriend now my wife there every Thursday to listen to the Fresh Air.
we still tell people we meet now about our fond memories at the back fence and our favorite trio the Fresh Air.
I wonder what they are up to now.
Kal & Ruth
And now the designer hot dog place that replaced it went out of biz (Nov 15th 2015). Maybe somebody can open a folk club..or a Rite Aid?!!
So crazy that I'm seeing this 2 1/2 years after gthe fact, but it's sad to read nonetheless. My wife and I dated there 2 or 3 Saturdays a month in the mind-1970s. Loved Fresh Air Trio, Franklin (Micare), Bob Horan, Wendy & Mike. Such a shame that the final night didn't happen.
And let's not forget Lightning Dan!
One of my favorite places to hear live music
Coming into ny next week Sept 2016
First place was the back fence
..
Setting up plans, I saw this article 3 years later
..how devastating!!! I hope someone opens a similar venue as there was nothing like it
I wish I had heard about this before it closed..i ,must have been there in the last week prior to closing but didn’t know it…please someone reopen this great place!
Sitting here watching law and order and remembered my days at govners island while in the coast guard in 1978 used to go every week, actually saw bob Dylan one night played two songs and left, the village won't be the same with with out it
visited the back fence in about 1970 when my ship HMSArkRoyal visited NewYork,and me and my mates sang the boxer by Simon and garfunkel went down quite well for Limeys best run ashore I ever had will never forget that, still love S. and. G