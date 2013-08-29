‘Off the Grid’ is right on

BY SCOTT STIFFLER | A trip around the world has a way of changing your outlook — but for Billy, Vinnie and Cheech, the adventure of a lifetime “all really started on Avenue D, on a Wednesday, at about a quarter to eight in the morning.” That’s when the three sanitation workers decide to finally use their overtime, holiday and sick days.

But soon after embarking on the Mediterranean cruise of their dreams, they discover that there’s plenty of garbage (political and social) to be cleaned up, whether you’re relaxing at sea or working at home.

Enlightened and energized by some new friends (including a cadre of singing mermaids), the newly minted activist pals return to their jobs, determined to fight pollution — on the sidewalks of the Lower East Side, and in our minds!

This rip-roaring “Operetta for the Street” is the latest in Theater for the New City’s grand summertime tradition of touring the boroughs with a show whose serious message is peppered with clever jokes, broad physical comedy and music made for dancing and singing along. It’s a great way to enjoy what’s left of the summer, and introduce kids to socially conscious theater — which never goes out of season, or style.

THEATER

SANITATION, OR, OFF THE GRID 2013

A Theater for the New City production

Free

Sat., Sept., 7, 2pm at Staten Island Corporal Thompson Park (Broadway & Wayne St., West New Brighton)

Sun., Sept. 8, 2pm at Washington Square Park

Sat., Sept. 14, 7pm at Tompkins Square Park (at E. 7th St. & Ave. A)

Sun., Sept. 15, 2pm at St. Marks Church (E. 10th St., at 2nd Ave.)

For info visit theaterforthenewcity.net