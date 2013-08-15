- Home
Interesting how Ms. Chin characterizes Ms. Rajkumar's base as being from "out of state" when a very significant portion of her own supporters are from out of the country. I mean, Ms. Chin drives a bullhorn wagon around on election day with it's message spoken in Mandarin. I wonder how many native NYers are native Mandarin speakers?
Did you mean "native" as in Native American? if so probably very few if any Native Americans also speak Chinese dialects.FYI: Just 51 percent of New Yorkers speak only English at home, with about 419,000 Chinese language speakers?
I believe you're missing the point. Ms. Chin is a hypocrite.
nope. MY point was who exactly IS a "Native" New Yorker!
Someone born in NY?
Better yet, why don't you go ask Ms. Chin? She seems to have a problem with voting Nyer's who are not native.
Excellent observation there VOTINGonLES, some people just know how to point at others and even though they know the same for themselves, they will be hyps. This industry experiences the most. We need reforms.
THe job market in Chinatown is nil for any professionals to survive Margaret Chin is farcial when getting jobs for Asians.
Halsey noted that Jobs for New York isn’t just composed of REBNY, but also includes the likes of the mason tenders and carpenters unions.
