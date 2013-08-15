- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- Progress Report
- COLUMNS
- CARTOONS
- News
- Opinion
- CARTOONS
- Reporter's Notebook
- Talking Point
- Notebook
- Guest Editorial
- Columns
- Editorials
- Your Letters
- Scene
- Publisher
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Constant improvement in technology has caused it to be a requirement for everybody to learn constantly and upgrade their knowledge. Everyday thousands of new information materials are added to the world’s treasure of knowledge.
The thought of having my daily commute through Pennsylvania Railroad Stations network of tracks in disrepair, failing power and regular delays is hard to digest.
Before and after a day at the office, the stress of the commute alone is enough for a person for a day. The fortitude required to endure a travel grind that likely had additional options is beyond my scope of comprehension.
City planning isn't my gig, but correct me if we're wrong, the city is surrounded by water, can't an alternative option of travel by boats be considered? Big Bird is too busy with nationally promoting an agenda of sanctuary cities & homeless power to conduct a world search for a person that can run nineteen tracks in somewhat of an efficient manner?
We the rail riders, we the straphangers are paying oyr hard earned money for a failed system, its not flawed – – its a downright embarrassment that steals time and not a decent candidate has been mentioned, not a single plan has been proposed.