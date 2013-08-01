Death Grips & Grum: Beauty and the Beast of electronic music

BY VONYX (soundcloud.com/mikawvawn) | Stages aren’t always safe from unkempt crackhead misfits. DJ booths aren’t always reserved for bronzed warriors. There are, thankfully, certain musicians that stand out amongst a crowd of cookie cutter DJs.

Next week, some mavericks of electronic music are going to be taking the stage here in New York. From the edgy and relentless Death Grips to the unique dance flavors of Amtrac and Grum, Manhattan will be a showcase for original thinkers in the synthesized music game.

DEATH GRIPS & PICTUREPLANE

Pictureplane’s music video for “Negative Slave” looks like a guy tripping on Salvia in Mexico with a $15 dollar camera focused on himself. Denver folklore says he was raised in an abandoned warehouse by synthesizers. To say that his music is rough around the edges is an understatement. It’s toothless on a street corner — yet it pulls you in!

Residing not far from Pictureplane’s catchy crack den rhythms, Death Grips are unapologetically unrefined. At one point they were the most legally downloaded band on BitTorrent, with 34 million downloads of their free album, “The Money Store.” But don’t be fooled. Their music is not even remotely altruistic. It’s angry rap-punk pulsating with bursts of synthesized noise. Death Grips slaps you in the face while yelling an incoherent poem.

Wed., Aug. 7, at Webster Hall (125 E. 11th St., btw. Third & Fourth Aves.) Doors at 8pm, show at 9. Ages 16 and over. For tickets ($20), 212-353-1600 or bowerypresents.com.

GRUM, AMTRAC & LANE 8

Grum is a producer/DJ from Glasgow who has earned much respect in the dance scene. With tracks that are firmly rooted in garage, yet test the waters of juke and breaks, Grum combines many flavors into one original package. Fresh out of album production hibernation, he’s finally ready to unpack the CDJs and blast tunes for NYC crowds once again.

Amtrac is from Louisville Kentucky, where dance music doesn’t exist. Yet somehow, using the umbilical cord of the Internet, he was able to mix up grooves that sound nothing like rolling hill bluegrass. They’re funky, bassey and big. Having remixed everyone from Toro y Moi to Kaskade, his style is hard to pin down. As a musician, his talents range from firmly pistol whipping turntables to effortlessly crooning over his own productions. As an artist, Amtrac is truly unique.

Lane 8 is an up-and-coming New York DJ and producer with a knack for tight, retro-influenced beats. With his shining production skills, Lane 8 shouldn’t be at the bottom of bills for much longer.

Sat., Aug. 10, at Le Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker St., btw. Thompson & Sullivan Sts.) Ages 21+. Doors at 11pm. For tickets ($20), lepoissonrouge.com or purchase at the door.