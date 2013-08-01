- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- Progress Report
- COLUMNS
- CARTOONS
- News
- Opinion
- CARTOONS
- Reporter's Notebook
- Talking Point
- Notebook
- Guest Editorial
- Columns
- Editorials
- Your Letters
- Scene
- Publisher
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Nice! You go Ricky Syers!!! You put smiles on the faces of many. Keep up all your good work.
Ricky Syers is a very talented person besides being kind, thoughtful & caring of others. In my book, he's entertainer of the year. anyone who has not seen him in person is really missing out. I'm surprised that one of those talent scouts haven't yet discovered him yet. keep up the good work Ricky.
its nice when your collecting State Disability for having ADD and sitting around all day and playing with Puppets and getting Tattoos while people who really need Disability need to work hard and Suffer!
I choose to collect NOTHING from state or government! I don't just "Play" with these but, I create them by hand with scrap materials! And strive not to be rich but to remain happy and try to bring others there with me! Sorry Francy that you hate so easily!
I AM VERY PROUD OF YOU, RICKY SYERS! YOU ARE A VERY TALENTED PERSON AND YOU CAN MAKE AN ACT TO SHOW PEOPLE IT'S THE WAY OF LIFE AND MAKE EVERYONE SMILE AND LAUGH! WAY TO GO!
Francy, you're attitude is totally and completely pathetic, not to mention disgusting.
Hey francy, you are a GIGANTIC douche bag… that is all.
I love how people ASS u me that your are layabout and get welfare and such!! He has a 'job' entertaining. I see you have 'francy' annoying.
Ricky, my daughter and I love to see you in WSP. She was quite taken with Pinocchio this past summer. Love to see Doris with you! Just read about you in a local rag in NJ, but best to see you in person in the park!
I saw the little film by Samuel Orr on FB – incredible puppet and amazing artistry at moving Mr. Stix. i do hope he's still doing stuff around as i live here in NYC – I've just *got* to see him!!! sometimes one gets lucky as to where one lives – Hah!!! :}
Where can I buy one of your puppets for my grandson who is mad about them and loves your videos as we can’t see you in person we live in London, England. Please email me!! Thanks
You are an amazingly talented man. You give joy and are obviously a very loving man. You are so wise to know what is important in life. so many people want to hate. I just can’t go there. I wish you would do a video with stixs…I’d buy it. You make your wooden friends so real. Love it
I simply love the marionettes. I also would like to consider a purchase of a marionette. Please contact me
Hey Ricky Love your puppets, do you made them for sale, or just a hobby? I would love to buy one :)
I wondered, too, if you sell them.
I Would Like To Buy A Couple Of Them Also …… I'm A Puppeteer In Delray Beach Florida !
Would love to come to New York to see your work in person. Keep putting smiles on other peoples faces!!!
Ricky, your talent really puts a smile on peoples faces!
I would be interested In purchasing one of your puppets. Would you mind letting me know if that is a possibility??
Thank you!
PATH AND PURPOSE RICKY….I will follow in your beautiful foot steps. I love puppets and children, people who walk the streets. I'm moving to France to do volunteer work with children and horses (abused) They will love this.
Much love to you and your.
Kathleen
Hey Ricky:
Sending you more well wishes, & many thanks from a small Island in the Florida Keys. I have watched the u tube of “Marionette in Manhattan, ” so many times…live it. Such a talented wonderful man.
Pls come to Key West this Winter when it’s too cold in NYC…everyone will love you!!
First off I want to say , I have seen this little video on FB several times ,,it is the cutest thing , and the hrs ur took make it and practicing with it afterwards shows ur GREAT TALENT ..Mr.stix is amazing , I am fixing to see if I can look up the rest of ur puppets .And as for francy..u must be a misserable person , because u want everyone one else to be .. I am on disability . and just because I am does NOT mean that I am going to just sit down and wait to DIE.We all have our good days and our bad days . And even if he is on dissability , no harm in trying to make a little extra to live on .HAVE U TRIED TO LIVE ON WHAT WE GET ????Do u know what I would give to be able to go back and go to work every day ,,it is SOOOO MUCH FUN sitting in the house alone everyday ..mind ur own business unless u live it ..
I feel the same as you,It sucks sitting around alone all day and no money to do anything!! Francy is one of those miserable life haters that can't stand to see happy people and tries to bring them down! Even though my life and health in general sucks, I am still grateful to be here and have many-many great memories of people places and family in my past that makes life worth living!!
Just adorable, love. .
Loved it but I am not on Facebook, where can you buy his marionettes, woukld love to get one for my great-grandson. Psychbell
The most real and fluent marionettes I've seen, so friggin cool.
Virginia: BRAVO!!! Well said my friend.
Isabelle…Think I saw the marionettes for sale on Rickey’s website.
My offer still stands to join us here in the FL Keys. Folks in Key West will appreciate your talent!!!
Hey friend Ricky i like so much on your cutest things!!!
We met you in WSP last summer and were so mesmerized by your talent. I especially enjoyed the puppy which is so life like. Meeting you was a highlight of our visit! Thank you for bringing joy to others with your art.
God Bless you Ricky, keep up the good work, and Francy should get a life!
She probably hates her self!
love your work!! awesome!!
Mr. Stix is one of 13 puppets created by Ricky Syers, who entertains passersby under the Washington Square Arch. Mr. Stix likes to smoke and drink, both of which are illegal in the park. find out more information
Rickis an amazing musician and entertainer. I have had the privilege to spend time with Rick at his home where I’ve seen the countless hours and dedication it takes to bring all the smiles to people’s faces. His attention to detail as well as his award winning personality and love for people, music, art, life and animals makes him one of the finest examples of a Great human being. Francy how dare you pass such hateful judgement on a person you know NOTHING about. People like Francy or what’s wrong with this world.