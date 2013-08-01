Mr. Stix is one of 13 puppets created by Ricky Syers, who entertains passersby under the Washington Square Arch. Mr. Stix likes to smoke and drink, both of which are illegal in the park. Though, then again, he’s just a puppet, so it’s O.K. — though it sends a bad message to youth and others. Syers, who is pretty good on the sticks himself, plays a washtub drum set that he made. But, speaking about illegal activities, if he’s busking for money, that could create some problems for him under the Parks Department’s controversial strict new regulations.