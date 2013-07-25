The West Village recently welcomed Carmine Street Comics to the neighborhood. Co-owned by Mike Novo and Jonn Gorga, the city’s first comic book store that also houses an open comics studio. Every day, a different comic book illustrator sits at the storefront in a little “studio” of their own, and customers can commission them to make a sketch, portrait or an entire comic. Carmine Street Comics shares a space with Unoppressive Non-Imperialist Bargain Books, which is owned by Jim Drougas, at 34 Carmine St. For more information, check out

www.carminestreetcomics.com.