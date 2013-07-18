- Home
I was captured as soon as I started reading this piece. For me, it is one of Lincoln’s best pieces. I was absorbed, fascinated, intrigued, and he kept my attention on his story.
Today, the norm seems to be, read a neighbors name in the paper and you known something is wrong. Lincoln’s piece conveys the best part of what it means to be a member of a community. The reader gets the sense, the feeling, of what it is like to be a part of a community without mentioning the word.
I appreciate that he stresses doing over being first. The race is similar to running a marathon- there is the serious competition- world-class athlete against world-class athlete and there is the personal challenge of doing the best you can do. Everyone who finishes the race is a winner.
I was pleased to learn that David Leslie is also a river swimmer winner. David, as a performance artist, is one of my hero’s.
Wow!
Nothings cooler than having one of your heroes call you a hero !!
Thanks Clayton!
Clayton, I'm glad you liked the article. But world class hero is a bit much! Maybe the girl from Australia who won it. I'm glad it held your attention! I wouldn't have made it without the calm and cool tips by David Leslie beforehand. Lincoln
good one, Lincoln! Now I wanna swim it? But did the water smell? Was it nasty at all?
No, Duchess, it was not nasty at all. Really, I was never conscious of any smell or anything nasty about the water. It was the perfect temperature really. I wasn't very conscious about visibility, because I know it's brackish water and I've swum in the Hudson before and saw how my hand would sort of disappear as I stretched it out. Somehow the East River wasn't even that clear, maybe it's more brackish, I don't know. But no smells. I did swim past something that was bobbing around in the water near the start — I have no idea what, but it did sort of draw my attention for a moment, but I didn't stop to investigate — but after that it was smooth sailing. I've seen you swimming at Ham Fish Pool, maybe you should try it! — Lincoln
Glad that you are having some fun in the swim…
Thanks,
Leni
