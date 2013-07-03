- Home
This is NOT, nor has it ever been rent control! Even though NYC did have commercial rent control for over 18 years and it was challenged by big real estate interests all the way to the Supreme Court and was held legal! This is to level the playing field for commercial lease renewal for simple mediation and arbitration that is in most contracts today, even your cell phone agreement! It would prevent huge rent gouging, illegal money under the table and save tens of thousands of jobs a year! It would stablize community main streets and save mom and pops from extinction. Finally, it would address the jobs crisis in small business for the first time in the last 20 years!
Not only does not one candidate for Mayor have anything to address the huge jobs losses with up to 1,200 mom & pops closing each month, big real estate and all the critics cannot point to a specific piece of the Small Business Survival Jobs Act that is unconstitutional! While an expert legal panel of attorneys, legal professors and Judges reviewed the legislation and found it constitutional! http://www.SaveNYCjobs.org
Not one candidate for Mayor is addressing jobs or small businesses losses because all mayoral candidates are getting funding from the landlords who are ripping off our mom and pop businesses and forcing them to close.
The worst is Quinn, as the story makes clear, is little more than the top lobbyist for the real estate industry.
Doesn't anyone of the trailing candidates realize if they follow the example of President Obama and save the jobs of the hard working people they can gain votes of appreciation from the public. Doesn't any candidate realize the average citizen wants their mom and pop stores to remain in business, and that they are paying high prices for everything due to huge outrageous rents. Our city's middle class is being destroyed along with mom and pop businesses.
Thanks Steve, I do not do the headlines for my articles, but easy to understand how the editor mistook the 3rd paragraph: "The pending bill, the Small Business Jobs Survival Act (S.B.J.S.A.), now bottled up in committee for three years, which would give commercial tenants rights to negotiate fair lease terms with landlords." for commercial rent control as many feel that IS what is needed….because some feel some landlords otherwise will not! negotiate fair….
Set the record straight, the first commercial rent control law in the nation was enacted on Jan. 24, 1945 and was extended until Dec. 31, 1963 in NYS. Speculators taking advantage of WWII , were forcing businesses to close due to exorbitant rent increases. In the early 1980’s speculators returned to NYC and again were forcing businesses to close for the same reason. Then Councilwoman Ruth Messinger introduced a bill similar to the 1945 bill calling for commercial rent control legislation. But in June 1986, Messinger dropped her bill in favor of a new bill written by the merchants which calls for arbitration instead of rent controls set by government. The real estate lobby could not find any rational arguments against the arbitration bill so they continued to call the bill “rent control”. This landlord strategy continued for over 25 years, even after the bill was changed several times and all government regulation was removed, and arbitration became the universal best method to resolve disputes. Today, the landlords still call the bill rent control because after 25 years they still can’t come up with a rational fault in the bill. The bill just gives rights to tenants, period.
All of the mayoral candidates will not take any action to save our mom and pop stores because the landlords are the largest campaign contributors to their campaigns. Quinn is the worst of the bunch, as the story shows, the biggest lobbyist for the real estate industry in government. Will any candidate realize the benefit of doing what President Obama did in the last election, save jobs, and gain votes of appreciation from the public?
Promoting small business serves more of an ideological purpose than anything else. It’s deployed to resist any political impulses to regulate business or push up wages. Small business becomes a virtuous stand-in for business as a whole, since small business has a better public image than the big, no matter how ill-deserved.
So when the question is asked: "Who has the guts to fight for our small businesses?", the real question is "Who has the guts to fight paid sick days, and increases in the minimum wage?"
I recall when apartment dwelling Moms and Pops got rent protections. However their shops and businesses got none. When their business leases came up Mom and Pop lost their shops. The question then became "how does Mom and Pop keep their apartment after they lose their business?" The answer has always been the same, "goodbye Mom and Pop." I see by her quotes that Ms. Quinn sees that as a NY tradition. Hello Ms. Quinn, so long Mom and Pop.
All of the mayoral applicants will not take any activity to preserve our mom and pop shops because the property owners are the biggest strategy members to their strategies.
Sad but very true , protecting their "windfall profits", which are enormous
Great article. As a small business owner I greatly appreciate it.