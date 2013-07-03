- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Education provide people critical effeciency and profficiency to help them to get better options and ways for themselves and also their children. Education teach people to work better and build an strong base of sustainable and viable economic growth.
This year’s march held special meaning, coming just days after the Supreme Court struck down the Defense of Marriage Act, allowing federal benefits to be enjoyed by gay married couples.
A nonjudgmental mermaid said to live and let live,
The cheers were even louder and more passionate than usual at this year’s Pride March after the Supreme Court earlier in the week approved federal benefits for same-sex married couples.
Thanks for sharing this great. Keep sharing more useful and conspicuous stuff like this. Thank you so much