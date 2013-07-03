The cheers were even louder and more passionate than usual at this year’s Pride March after the Supreme Court earlier in the week approved federal benefits for same-sex married couples.

After DOMA victory, they were dancing in the streets

New York City’s Pride March — the nation’s largest — filled Fifth Ave., Eighth St. and Christopher St. with a festive air, color, funky grooves and pounding beats — and bubbles, too. A nonjudgmental mermaid said to live and let live, while even Chihuahuas were feeling proud and sporting bling. This year’s march held special meaning, coming just days after the Supreme Court struck down the Defense of Marriage Act, allowing federal benefits to be enjoyed by gay married couples.