V PET SET

Joseph Anthony, a.k.a. Joey, is a rescue cat from Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, “but before Sandy,” explained his best buddy, Toni Dalton.

“Most folks there are Italian and that is the most popular name in the neighborhood,” Dalton said. “That’s why I named him Joseph Anthony.

“He is a real character. He is 2½. He is a street cat, that’s all I know.”

Dalton, a photographer and artist, and Joey live in Westbeth, the full-square-block artists housing complex at West and Bethune Sts.

Joey’s favorite thing to do goes well with his name.

“Jump, jump, jump — jumping Joey,” Dalton said. “He is a shadow warrior. He can chase shadows day and night till he gets exhausted.

“He is afraid of new people until he gets used to them. Then he sits and waits for them to make shadows on the wall with their hands or with a flashlight. He can jump so high.

“He is terrified of the vacuum cleaner.

“He is the complete opposite of my cat Huey who passed away,” Dalton said. “He was an angel. It took every penny to try to save him but it didn’t.

“He used to put his hand on top of my hand when I was using the computer mouse and moving it around. He just always loved to hold my hand.

“I carried him in my mouth by the back of his neck like his mother would. He was an amazing cat and everyone loved him, some more than their own cat, if you can believe it.”

If you know a pet you would like to be in the Pet Set, please send a photo or photos and a description to news@thevillager.com .