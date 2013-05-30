- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
This District seriously needs a new Council Member!
fuck nyu
Correction:
3) Very heavy air conditioner covers
Thanks for this wonderful article. Here mentioned every little bit of information about air condition will be handy for me and also for others. I hope you will be able to keep posting like this.
Thanks for bringing this to light, Martin Tessler! Incredible and horrifying that NYU is promoting air conditioner use to "mitigate" construction noise. The air conditioners will be sucking in the construction toxins while still assaulting eardrums by creating an equal (but perhaps less obnoxious) noise level. This noise "mitigation" will be needed year-round during two decades of construction. Run an air conditioner in October? The antithesis of green!
Salvatore Hirsch's comment gets it right when mentioning that the cost for the mitigation of NYU-created noise assault will be born by those living on and near the superblocks (and do those right across the street get their windows upgraded by NYU or does the noise simply stop when it reaches the sidewalk?).
NYU 2031 is nothing but a way to make more money for NYU. Otherwise, why would NYU have repeatedly testified that they had carefully analyzed their space needs and were asking for only exactly what they absolutely required, then, AFTER approval, convened a Space Priorities committee? And how is it that NYU required a rezoning to commercial, other than to make money by renting out the low-floor housing they have to businesses that will pay top dollar? They came to the Council whining that they do not have enough housing (ignoring the apartments they warehouse in the hopes that they can make bigger apartments when the next-door neighbor finally moves or dies), then take out floors of housing to make more commercial space despite Bleecker Street and nearby's empty storefronts. NYU, please go back to being an educational institution and stop being one of the City's greediest developers. Pay your hard-working professors appropriately for the excellent education they provide, and stop wasting huge dollars on celebriprofs.
If they are no longer happy about the performance of the council, why they not elect a new one?
There should be an official investigation into the surge of more than 2,000 irregular voter registrations in Chinatown just before the deadline. Boss Tweed and political corruption lives on.
According to one research it have been come to know that an educated person live six years longer than an uneducated person, either man or woman. The reason behind this difference is that uneducated person face more problems and tensions as compared to an educated person.
Seriously??? I doubt about that research.
I have so many services, but now I am using these services are like dehumidifiers. These reviews are very nice and I got the item for ice building in my home kitchen and thank you very much.
Im having and using an air conditioner, humidifier and also dehumidifier to protect not just our house, it's about our healthy living. Thank you for your recommend, i will try it!
Thanks to Mr. Tessler for give us some good information. Looing forward for future info
I think you've made some truly interesting points.Keep up the good work
The article is very quality.Hope for other posts from you.