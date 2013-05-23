- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
And I suppose NYU will be paying the electricity bills for running those AC daily all day? And it’s claims to being a ‘green’ campus will be retracted, with all that wastage going into the atmosphere? Oh yeah, but Pres Sexton’s and his merry band’s flying to and from Abu Dhabi, shanghai and who knows where else has already given the lie to that ‘green’ idiocy. These mitigation efforts are probably just a way to give a big contract to someone who grovels at NYU’s feet, for they sure aren’t going to mitigate 20 years of noise, dust, rats, and the resulting densities of human traffic (not to mention the loss of parks, sunlight, open space, and basic life).
With all due respect to Ms.Hurley, this is NOT a solution. They think we will approve of this enormous stunt about "mitigating" the 20 years of construction on our superblocks. So what are they doing about the rats that will rise from underground, the dirt and debris that will fill the air, the construction truck traffic, the cranes high overhead, the huge buildings that will block light and air circulation once built. I could name more issues that need mitigation, but I certainly agree with the writer who questions whether NYU will pay the electricity bills for those "mitigating" air conditioners.
.
I have come to the conclusion that we all have a little blame global warming and its consequences and guilt even more politicians who do not slow down. http://www.globalwarmingweb.com/
thanks
I would like to appreciate your work before saying anything about this informative blog. You have done an amazing job to maintain such a fantastic blog. Your work make me come here again and again for some amazing stuff.
Being a civil engineer, I have seen PE Builders construction team several time, and I like the way they handle the challenges and carry out the work in a flawless manner. I also appreciate them for punctuality and sincerely.
I would agree with anny. Blaming global warming and else is not going to help. We have to take steps for betterment of technologies so it could help of us. http://acheatingservice.bravesites.com/