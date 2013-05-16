- Home
If hearts could smile, mine would. As an ex-sole proprietor of a small stationery and gift store which survived 28 years (25 terrific years, 3 not-so-much) this is music to my ears. Japanese bakery, Peruvian restaurant, Wisconsin cheese, burgers, beer, wine, jazz lounge, independent coffee shop and more – all walking distance from a mid-range boutique hotel . . . complete with brilliant artists' spirits in residence. I felt so good after reading this. If I could do it all again, I'd head straight to 8th Street and join in the resurgence. Can't wait for my next visit to New York. Nice story.
too late for this poor fellow;
A homophobic gunman shot and killed a 32-year-old man in Greenwich Village early Saturday after he barraged the victim with anti-gay slurs, officials and sources said.
Police said the victim, whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, was shot on W. Eighth Street at Sixth Ave. just after midnight, and rushed to Beth Israel Hospital where he died.
Does anyone remember Rocky’s bar from the 1960’s. Its where I had my first drink and met lots of people. fond memories
nice article
