I met Paul at a recording session. Big Bud a NJ blues artist was not happy with the harmonica on a few tracks and asked Paul to see if he could add the final touches to a few songs. Well not only did Paul agree but laid down some outstanding tracks. He was easy to work with and eager to get things right. On a song titled "Livin & Lax'in" he played licks that surprized even himself, stating, "I've never played like that before"! On a Hendrix cover
of "Roomful of Mirrors" is where he truly impressed me and everyone in earshot. The song is full of hi-intensity feedback guitars and Paul was adding harmonics and effects that embellished and enhanced. I've never heard anyone else do this with a harmonica.
At end of session I rewarded him with a harmonica poster he had been admiring.
I got to spend more time with him at a Woodstock reunion and he was happy camping at the original Max Yasgur farm for a few days. Beautiful fellow he was.
Paul David Caruso was a good soul – a fabulous musician, a poet and a prince. He was my best friend – soul mate through much of the late 60s/early 70s when I was often a mess and he helped me keep my life together. We shared many wonderful creative moments, warmth and cosmic laughter in the Chelsea Hotel. I always hoped I'd run into him again and will always hold him near and dear to my heart.
I have been enjoying the PBS American Masters Hendrix feature tonight, and saw the recent Paul Caruso interview footage. I remembered Paul from his interview in the ’73 Hendrix doc, which was big part of my high school years in the 80’s. I sadly found this article through a web search. In addition to his great harp on ‘My Friend’, he is also immortalized, by name, as the the guy who told us that we can’t believe everything we see and hear, can we, on ‘EXP’!
R.I.P., Mr. Caruso.
Paul Carouso plays along with Jimi on a couple of tracks on West Coast Seattle Boy. I always enjoyed his contribution on the Boyd film…Paul..Rest in peace with Jimi,Mitch,Noel, Buddy,Larry Lee, Chas…………….
RIP Paul. Does anyone know if Paul did a Dylan impression with guitar and harmonica? I think I heard him on a tape with Jimi where they are working out Dylan's All Along The Watchtower before Jimi released his version. Anyone know the story of their recordings together? Did Paul own a copy? On the tape, it sounds like Dylan but I suspect that it was Paul. The piece was recorded over by them, but snippets can be heard still.
paul would do imitations of dylan in the '60s….
RIP Paul: We briefly worked together in a photo lab on St marks in the late seventies (Photo Projections). I was always a huge Hendrix fan and when I met him his name didn't click. We were developing film in total darkness and talking He was a real nice and genuine person. Then all of a sudden I realized that his voice seemed familiar and it clicked from the movie I had seen a 100 times with him talking about Jimi Hendrix while lying on a bed. I said holy shit Paul your from the Hendrix movie! He was very modest about and told me all kinds of stories after that, it was special to me.
Unfortunately I just heard of Paul's passing. He was one of the first people I met when I came to Greenwich Village. I last spoke to him sometime in the mid nineties. I'm glad I was able to straighten out the whole My Friend mess for all of us. What a character ! Paul was good people as we used to say.
I met Paul when he was a fellow bandmate in The Danny Kalb Band back in the '80's. I saw him on a Jimi Hendrix documentary many years later and he looked great. He looked healthy and at peace. Sad to hear of his passing. RIP
After reading the article about Paul Caruso's passing, I realized I was wrong in stating Robert "Gers" Gerson was him. I do know that Robert Gerson has a Grammy for his playing Harmonica on the song in question.
Visit his website: http://www.earlyhendrix.com/wiggles-menu-dirty
I was a drummer that played with Gers when he Lived In L.A. We worked on his original material only he wrote for bass.Although we never made it out of the studio, it was an honor and a privilege (the name of one of his bands) to work with such a great player.See you on the other side Bro…..
Maria, you are wrong about Gers having a Grammy. He has a gold album for the song in question. How could he have a Grammy and not Hendrix?
Rest in Peace, Paul Caruso. Very sad to knew that he had passed away. Your music will be last forever and I will listen to its everyday. Thank you for bringing music to my life.
I have no desire to take away anything from Mr. Caruso, who was obviously well liked and talented. I came across this article today (5/25/17) while researching another charachter I knew in the mid 80s, Johnny b. Frank. Anyhow, I just wanted to set the record straight, as I know it to be re: GERS Gerson. I lived in a house in the Hollywood Hills in mid 1985 through mid 1986. One of my roommates (who became a good friend) was a fellow named, Gers Gerson. During the 12 months or so I lived there, Gers fought Warner Brothers for credit on "Cry of Love" and ultimately got the credit, a gold record and a check. I saw the gold record. I never saw the check. BUT I did see the new Camaro he purchased with some of those funds. Anyhow, Gers was a fine harp player and bass player. He often went to the Rainbow Room and jammed there. He was also a 5th degree black belt in Kung fu, to my recollection. Speaking of drummers, I do recall something he used to say about having Phil Collins, around that same time, fairly busy working with him on his music, but, ultimately nothing was released? All in all, these were good memories, if only for one year in my life a long time ago…
