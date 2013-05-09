- Home
Don Hunstein took the Columbia Records album cover
Bob Dylan just finished his 2013 spring tour. New Bob Dylan photos at Performance Impressions Concert Photography Archives – http://www.performanceimpressions.com/Bob_Dylan_T…
I wonder why Poez needs to put down one poet to build himself up? Allen Ginsberg did not read in a sing/song or iambic manner. In fact, his poetry celebrates the American idiom as does Bob Dylan's lyrics. I am further surprised that Allen's name is misspelled. Allen devoted much of his time and money to supporting young poets. Too bad he should be maligned in such a useless manner and in the Villager of all places!
Dylan is my favorite one singer I love very much his song and I've enjoyed some concerts by Dylan which is very enjoyable to me. Your Concert celebrates 50 years and special concert on May 21 at the Village Underground conception is so valuable to me.
Here's the finalized lineup:
Side one
"Blowin' in the Wind" – Terre Roche
"Girl from the North Country" – Randy Burns
"Masters of War" – Judy Gorman
"Down the Highway" – Rick Ilowite
"Bob Dylan's Blues" – Mike Heaphy
"A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall" – Willie Nininger
Side two
"Don't Think Twice, It's All Right" – Samoa Wilson
"Bob Dylan's Dream" – Erik Frandsen
"Oxford Town" – Richard Chanel
"Talkin' World War III Blues" – POEZ
"Corrina, Corrina" (Traditional) – Rick Ilowite
"Honey, Just Allow Me One More Chance" – Nick Holmes
"I Shall Be Free" – Ernie Vega
@PositivelyPorco is the documentary film on legendary cabaret #GerdesFolkCity http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5O6T44CC0M
