BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Local elected officials announced that the developer of the former Pathmark site on the Lower East Side has agreed to build a replacement supermarket as part of the project.

Much to the community’s dismay, the Pathmark was closed in December to make way for the new development.

On Friday, Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, state Senator Daniel Squadron and Councilmember Margaret Chin issued a joint statement on the agreement:

“As part of our ongoing effort to ensure that our Lower East Side neighbors have access to fresh food and other essentials,” they said, “we met with the developer of the former Pathmark site at 227 Cherry St. and received a commitment that a full-service supermarket will be built as part of the project.

“This is an area that is underserved when it comes to the availability of fresh and affordable food. That is why we fought plans to close the Pathmark and have been advocating for another supermarket to replace it. Extell Development Company has assured us that a food market will be built,” the politicians said, “and we look forward to seeing it open. We are also advocating for a temporary market to open while construction is underway.”