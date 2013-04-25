- Home
I did not say anything about a warning those are Sarah Ferguson"s words and it was not a quote from me. She put that in on her own. I did say that "the abandoned building is a magnet for trouble and should be returned to the community. I actually request that The Villager remove the warning sentence it was not a quote from me.
“We have nothing to do with running the building" — then it's not a dorm.
Besides, doesn't the law say that the building has to be for "Community Use"? A dorm is not a community use. Not even close.
What has the community/community groups offered Singer to rent the building from him to be used as community space. If the community never offered a reasonable deal to Singer then they should not be offended that he went elsewhere to find a paying tenant.
Good to see this on the front page of the Villager. I hope there will be a VOCIFEROUS outcry from the community.
great – and our beautiful community's park will be their playground –
the way union square park is for the dorm on 14th near there –
thanks, gregg –
great – and our beautiful community's park will be their playground –
we move further and further away from the school because we can't AFFORD to pay $1500 a month for rent– isn't that the age old trend of urban development?
Not every university can or should have exponential growth. If the schools can't house the number of students that they have, then accept fewer students. This is an island. We should not become a university campus simply because NYU and the other schools want to get bigger.
Is guaranteeing a profit to developers now a responsibility of Cooper Union? Many colleges now require first year students to sign leases and live in dorms run by private developers with housing arrangements described above. Students are forced to pay out the lease even when they must take a break from college for an emergency. Our son studied at Cooper and is now a graduate student at Columbia University. Students of modest means cannot pay $1,500/month for housing. Councilwoman Mendez is wise to demand that the council see the lease between Cooper’s President Barucha and Singer, before students and community are caught in the consequences of a confidential agreement.
This is the most advanced dorm in Manhattan as far as technology goes,” Singer claimed. In addition to wireless service throughout the dorm, each student would have their own Cat 6 cable to connect them to their school’s computer system.
The selling diplomas racket is big business.
We were promised the building was designated for community use.
The community must come together again and fight like hungry hell cats to turn this building back into a broad community services station.
David Leslie
EVCC
yes. David. As a former board member of El Bohio/Charas, this is outrageous. They are trying to change history to make Cooper Union a comfortable new tenant of stolen property. Nuff said. PROTEST EVERYONE!!
Why doesnt the community propose a solution. All it has been doing is fighting and now we have an abandoned building. The community should present a solution fo for th use of the building that explains who is going to fix it up and who is going to pay rent and how much etc. The property has expenses and certainly the owner of the property shodul be expected to make some money to cover expenses, his investement etc. Until the community comes up with a feasible solution, it is wasting its time.
Because the owner does not want a solution from the community. There were discussions. He cut all that off a long time ago. The “community use” rule was in place when he bought the building. He know what he was getting into, but thought he could railroad the community. Clearly, you don’t know what you’re talking about, and you’re just defending greedy developers no matter what.
There is a complete plan and solution that was proposed years ago. As I stated above to David Leslie, no one wants to see the alternative plan, they are simply not interested. mr Singer was sneaky in trying to get people to rent from him, but he had no intention to do anything but steal the space and sell it to the highest bidder. nuff said.
