And now we are making Living Wills to demand the NYPD suspect criminality if we are killed by automobile in the streets of NYC.
Blog: http://mylivingstreetwill.blogspot.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/My-Living-Street-W…
Twitter: @StreetWillsNYC
Or e-mail: MyLivingStreetWill@gmail.com
Our videos can make a difference…
Funny how Bloomburg will send you to jail if you legally fly a gun into a new york airport following TSA rules, go after large sodas, and breastfeeding, but killer drivers get ignored!
One cyclist comes to dead by a car is not a new news for us, it is a daily news published by TV, News Paper, Inter Net, Social Media etc. This type of accidents should be minimized or stopped as soon as possible. It is a bad activity for our society.
Now parents got feared when they left their child outside by cycle. The media of communication for many students is cycle, so some safety rules should be adopted by our Governor.
In present time car accident is a common occurs on rode. Accident an undesirable or unfortunate happening that occurs unintentionally and usually results in harm, injury, damage, or loss but yet I think every driver should drive carefully for prevent accident.
Car crashes can inflict heavy damages in terms of loss of property and in extreme cases loss of life as well. It doesn't necessarily implicate loss of life of the one driving. In worst case scenario, it could also lead to the death of an innocent by-stander. Car crashes are totally unpredictable and make a mess out of the calm serene environment. Most car crashes are caused due to rash driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
The death rates due to car accidents are increasing. The accidents are generally occurs due to loose of control over driving. The death rates in accidents are more than others, so car riders have to be more aware which will save many lives.
The accident rates are increasing day by day and most of the times pedestrians and cyclists are the sufferers. They are getting injured in accidents and a lot of people are also dying. This is ridiculous that innocent people are dying because of somebody else's mistake. People who are causing such accidents must be punished so that such incidents can be stopped.
Death in car crash is very common for this time. Mostly the people who are facing the accident they are suffering from injuries which are also not curable. Mostly car crashing affects the society people also. Car accident is a tough time of people whoever is facing accident .Accident is a serious matter which occurs very instantly and unknowingly. Car accident now a day mostly happens in the town areas. Sometime accident happens due to bad driving and some time due to disturbance of driver. I think they'll admit that the state has not supported the School District. They'll also admit that it's not teachers' faults that there's a budget deficit. They'll admit that they're corrupt and do not care about the children; then they'll apologize. They'll voluntarily disband because they've done nothing but destroy the District. The school district will become a real district, led by a Board, again.
It's just not acceptable in this day and age that car accidents can keep going up like this. Cycling is a healthy, low emission form of transportation that doesn't clog up the roadways and the air. We should be encouraging it, not discouraging it by leaving cyclists vulnerable in such a dangerous situation.
