This was a great article, one of the best on this subject that I've ever read. I've been biking for just as long here, and I agree with everything that was said (although I have different pet-peeves).
Excellent, thoughtfully written and common sensical piece on a pressing topic. The landscape of the street has changed dramatically over the last decade, but codes of behavior have not adapted. Articles like this may help bridge the gap so that going forward we collectively as drivers, cyclists and pedestrians learn to accommodate one another with more mutual respect.
Terrific article-couldn't agree more!
Fine writing by a fine writer. Why is Scott Oglesby not writing a regular column for The Villager?!
Great article. I too am a bike rider in the city and couldn't agree with Scott's piece more. Excellent writing and very entertaining too. He should write more often for the Villager!
Excellent piece! As a long time bike rider, I especially appreciate Scott's riff differentiating riding through red lights like a jay walker vs. barreling through them like a speeding car, and his point that going against traffic on a one way street for a block minimizes chances of being doored. My hope is that, as bike riding becomes more prevalent, people exiting cars etc. will, so to speak, actually look before they leap.
I enjoyed this greatly. A very balanced and insightful piece by an experienced biker who is an advocate for courtesy and common sense.
Great read. Well Say.
Wonderful post. Keep it up.
Nice post.