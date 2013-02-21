- Home
Even though I was arrested at Occupy Asheville this photo is of me being arrested at an anti-war and help homeless vets protest at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte NC. In regards to the comments from NYU I applaud NYU employees for giving to charity as well as employees and students doing volunteer work but I am not sure what this does to let NYU off my radar because it seems the University is doing nothing itself except Occupy more space and taking from the East and West Village without putting anything back.
The last line of this article "Finally, last summer NYU signed an in-perpetuity lease to provide very affordable housing on its property at 505 LaGuardia Place" is rather misleading and requires some correction. First, what was signed was the reset of a ground rent lease. NYU owns the land on which 505 LaGuardia Place (Washington Square SE Apartments), a Mitchell-Lama cooperative, is built, not the building itself.
Second, the affordability of the lease did not arise from NYU's spontaneous generosity and civic mindedness. It was the result of hard fought, skillful negotiations and considerable concessions on the part of the 505 negotiation team, as well as support and pressure from many elected officials, community board 2 and several local groups and organizations such as CAAN and GVHPS. Moreover, the "affordable housing" outcome, while extremely beneficial to the residents of 505, and I think the neighborhood in general, also provided NYU with extensive legal and political cover for an extremely controversial and unpopular policy of development and expansion in Greenwich Village.
Sincerely,
Pat Albin,
President,Board of Directors, 505 LaGuardia Place
NYU is a cancer in our community and people need to organize to take our city back from these corporate vampires. People are only now starting to wake up. Thank god. They, NYU, are ruining this beautiful historic neighborhood.
fuck yeah Penley. give em hell, let me know if u need anything
It seems that the entitled class who demands this "affordable housing" seems to forget that there are hundreds of thousand of affordable apartments in places like Bronx.
Oh..what. Bronx not good enough for the entitled class?
Well go get a job then.
I will never understand people who think they have the right to live in the center of one of one of the most expensive cities in the world.
(brb, I'm going to demand lamborghini subsidize a vehicle for me because damn it, i deserve one!)
*cough*
idiots.
He hopes to maintain the campout for a month, but recently aggravated a back injury when his car was rear-ended while he was driving in North Carolina, so doesn’t know if he’ll be able to last that long. Rumor has it he may also go on a hunger strike.
